Time to call it quits for Bheki Cele as police scrutiny intensifies

Johannesburg - Bheki Cele’s ministry has spent R2.8-billion – being put up in hotels, being entertained and entertaining and being catered for and catering – since he was appointed police minister in 2019.

You can’t help but think what else has happened since 2019: a draconian lockdown against the spread of Covid-19 which did less to spread the infection and more to cause the rise of gender-based violence behind closed doors and a booming trade in illicit cigarettes and booze. The police enforced all of that, including chasing people off deserted beaches.

During the July insurrection last year, the police literally stood by as thousands of people plundered shopping malls and distribution centres in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. They did nothing to stop them. Apparently, they didn’t even know it was going to happen. That’s without looking at all the myriad crises that haven’t made the front-page news but have catastrophically affected families by the police’s sometimes unwillingness and general inability.

Throughout all of this, we have had to endure the exponential growth in our police minister’s insensitivity, thin skin and overweening sense of self worth and entitlement. There is literally barely a week that goes by without Cele becoming the news because he simply cannot help himself from shouting his mouth off with another crass or craven soundbite that, in most cases, is at the expense of the victims themselves.