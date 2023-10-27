Timeless Elegance: Celebrating a Century of Excellence at Cajees

Johannesburg - What does it take to keep a business going for over a hundred years? It takes hard work, for sure, says Aziza Cajee of renowned watch and jewellery store Cajees.

Apart from the hard work she and her family have put in for several decades, it has taken a number of other elements to enjoy success over such a lengthy period, she says. “I think for any business to have longevity, it takes a lot of perseverance, dedication, passion and genuine love,” says Cajee. “We at Cajees strive to constantly keep our customers happy and keep them returning because we understand that regardless of the products or services we offer, they are most important assets to our business. We have great and long standing relationships with all our clientele. We have always delivered exquisite craftsmanship, superior quality, and unparalleled customer service.”

This week, the renowned watch and jewellery store in South Africa celebrated its 100th birthday. The store is actually 105 years old, but due to Covid restrictions, celebrations were forced to be put on hold. This week, the family held a centenary celebration at one of its stores in Clearwater Mall in the West Rand.

Various celebrities and influencers attended, and Cajee says its been a dream come true to reach such a golden milestone. “To be celebrating 100 years of business truly feels like a blessing in itself,” says Cajee. “We have had some bumpy years and some great years, and we can only be thankful firstly to the almighty. To our dedicated staff and to our loyal customers for allowing this wonderful milestone to come true.” Cajees has been at the forefront of the industry, delivering exquisite craftsmanship, superior quality, and unparalleled customer service. From its humble beginnings as a small local shop, Cajees quickly gained a reputation for curating the finest collection of wrist watches and jewellery.

The business grew steadily and flourished, expanding its range of products, attracting a loyal customer base, and establishing a strong presence in the market. Cajee says throughout the years, the Cajee brand has always preserved its commitment to excellence and innovation, keeping pace with ever-evolving styles and trends. “Our extensive collection features an exquisite array of timepieces and jewellery, hand-picked to reflect elegance, sophistication, and exceptional taste.”

Cajees' success can also be attributed to its unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, she says. “The knowledgeable and friendly staff ensures a personalised experience, helping customers find the perfect piece that matches their style and preferences. We take pride in our heritage while embracing the latest technologies and designs, ensuring that we continue to elevate the horological and jewellery experience for our valued customers. “As we embark on our next century, it remains a symbol of trust, quality, and timeless elegance, serving as a testament to the remarkable journey over the past 100 years.”