To tint or not to tint?Tint-Off competition highlights brand’s commitment to empowering professionals in the industry

Johannesburg - There are certain jobs in this world, important as they may be, that are never top of mind for many people. Unless of course you have a curious nature about how things are done.
Recently, the country’s most skilled automotive film fitters got together for their bi-annual LLumar® Tint-Off competition. The event brought together ten of SA’s film fitters involved in the application of LLumar® Safety Window Film to both the back and side window of a vehicle.
Organisers said, overall, the event was a success and demonstrated the contestants’ impressive skills and expertise. William Setloma, from Rondebult in Gauteng, was crowned champion of the 2023 LLumar® Tint-Off, thanks to his exceptional precision and attention to detail. Setloma, a 13-year veteran of the film fitment industry, will now represent South Africa at the International Tint-Off in the USA in September and took home the grand prize of R7 500.
Setloma expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase his skills and represent his country on an international stage. Emile Young and Anton Subhani were awarded second and third place respectively, demonstrating remarkable skills that impressed the judges. The competition was evaluated based on several criteria, including the quality of installation, completion time, and overall neatness.
LLumar® spokesperson, Steven Lurie said the Tint-Off competition highlighted the brand’s commitment to empowering professionals in the industry through its world-class training academy, which ensures the highest level of expertise.
“Competitions like these not only showcase the skills of professionals in the industry but also serve as an excellent platform to raise awareness about our products and their efficacy,” he said. LLumar® offers a versatile range of automotive and architectural films.
This range includes Smash and Grab Safety Film, available in a variety of tint shades and thickness options. This film not only provides protection from broken glass shards in the event of an accident or smash and grab incident, it also offers UV protection, glare reduction and enhances the aesthetic of a vehicle. Professionally installed, LLumar® window film is backed by one of the industry’s best warranties. LLumar® also offers a range of Paint Protection Films which improve the performance of a vehicle’s paint.
In addition to its hydrophobic and self-healing properties, LLumar® Paint Protection Film is highly durable and resistant to scratching, scuffing, and other forms of wear and tear. All LLumar® Paint Protection Film products come standard with a manufacturer’s warranty, ranging from seven to 12 years depending on your preferred film. Its range of products are not limited to vehicles; the brand also offers solutions for residential and commercial properties. LLumar®’s Safety Film offers security enhancements for glass doors and windows, while the Decorative Window Film range adds style and privacy to glass surfaces in your home or office.