Tobacco big guns on fire as they prepare to take on government after cigarette sales U-turn

The fight to smoke and vape is going to the courts. Big players in the tobacco industry are readying for legal action following the government’s sudden reversal on the sale of cigarettes under Level 4 of the national lockdown. Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the sale of cigarettes would be allowed yesterday, which saw retailers placing thousands of orders for cigarette and vaping products. But on Wednesday, Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s reversed the decision, leaving smokers fuming with an online petition garnering close to half a million signatures by the end of last week. Through its lawyers, Webber Wentzel, tobacco giant British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa), said yesterday that it was “seeking urgent clarity on the decision-making process that led to the government imposing an indefinite ban on the legal sale of tobacco products” in a letter addressed to Dlamini Zuma and the ministers of police, defence, trade and industry and the state attorney. Dlamini Zuma said the reason for the government’s about-turn was 2000 submissions the government had received in favour of keeping the ban in place.

“The minister cited 2000 individual submissions received as reason for this action. This was, in itself, bizarre and highly irregular, principally because she did not give the tobacco industry, retailers, tobacco consumers and others supporting the lifting of the ban, the opportunity to comment on the proposed re-instatement of the ban. This was grossly unfair and unlawful”, said the letter, citing how the online petition of over 400 000 in favour of lifting the ban “dwarfed’ the 2000 individual submissions.

Batsa has given Dlamini Zuma an ultimatum: confirm the regulation will be amended by Monday at 10am, failing which face “an urgent application to court”.

Yesterday, The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) said it was confident of overturning the ban on the sale of cigarettes, having decided to also proceed with legal action.

“We had a meeting with our legal team and the decision was unanimous,” said Fita’s chairperson, Sinenhlanhla Mnguni.

“We will be proceeding with the legal steps as far as the decision that was made by the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs. We are convinced with the papers we have prepared and that the case put forward will be compelling.

“The president’s decision must have been mandated, to make that announcement. We want to establish why the sudden U-turn."

Fita had suggested a staged approach to bringing cigarettes back to the market, with sales only being permitted at retailers who were already selling essential items.

Shadrack Sibisi, chairperson of the SA Tobacco Transformation Alliance (Satta), which represents emerging black tobacco farmers, said yesterday the continued ban would directly impact over 8 000 farm workers and about 30 000 dependents.

“Our losses are huge. From March 27 until today, we sold nothing,” he said yesterday. “We harvested in early January and were ready to go, but then lockdown happened. We have been sitting with boxes ready and now with the recent rains, we are going to have to re-dry and re-package. The tobacco still needs to be processed.

“The tobacco industry contributes R36 million per day in taxes and now 100% of tobacco sales will go to illicit dealers. We have to ask who is benefiting out of all this?” said Sibisi

Dlamini Zuma’s reasoning that smokers would share cigarettes was flawed, he said. “We have been told about social distancing and washing our hands with this virus. Why does she think people will continue to share cigarettes? It’s a real insult to their dignity.”

George Devenish, emeritus professor in public law at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said there did not appear to be proper oversight taking place concerning decision-making of the lockdown regulations.

“I feel some of the changes and rules are arbitrary and don’t appear to be guided by principles. The chopping and changing on the sale of cigarettes is indicative of being arbitrary, as does running or walking between 6am and 9am.

“Does it make any difference as to the time you exercise, as long as you are adhering to social distancing? People who smoke will buy from the black market and regarding the alcohol ban, there have been numerous break-ins at liquor stores across the country. Instead of total prohibition, there should be sensible regulation and, of course, the state is losing excise duties.

“If these decisions taken by government are, in fact, arbitrary, they can be taken to the courts,” said Devenish, who questioned the lack of oversight with decisions made during lockdown.

“I’m also having difficulty with the National Command Council, which is a de facto body and appears to have usurped the Cabinet. It should be subject to some kind of oversight. There isn’t sufficient oversight. Oversight is necessary and we cannot allow the government to give free reign to the council,” said Devenish.

But there are those in favour of the continued cigarette ban. “We applaud the government for putting the nation’s health first in the response to Covid-19,” said Professor Pamela Naidoo of the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

“Health supersedes commercial interests. While the right of the individual is important, when we are facing a crisis of this scale that poses a danger to society, the rights of the collective to health must take precedence.

“We encourage smokers to use this time to stop smoking to improve their health and to reduce the likelihood of a severe illness should they contract Covid-19.”

Public health policy and development consultant Zanele Mthembu said, “Our concern is the proven impact tobacco products have on respiratory and cardiovascular health. Emerging studies showing that smoking can exacerbate the impact of Covid-19; the dangers of self-contamination through the very act of smoking as emphasised by the WHO and the increased risk of family exposure to second-hand smoke.”

Mthembu said that, like the lockdown, the ban was a temporary measure and more should be done to strengthen tobacco legislation in the country as a long-term public health measure.

The Saturday Star