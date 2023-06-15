Top Ekurhuleni ANC official, Andrew Baloyi, survives expulsion from the party

Johannesburg - A senior ANC official in Ekurhuleni, Andrew Baloyi, survived expulsion from the party following his allegations that Premier Panyaza Lesufi and his ANC provincial executive and the EFF were plotting to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa. Baloyi made these allegations earlier this year soon after the ANC had intense negotiations with the EFF to oust DA-led coalition governments in the City of Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

He made those allegations on social media platforms such as Facebook – comments the ANC argued were in violation of the ANC constitution and party’s communication protocol. Baloyi is the ANC branch chairperson in ward 87 in Ekurhuleni, and according to the ANC, he has a huge following on social media. In his ruling, ANC Gauteng disciplinary committee chairperson Mzi Khumalo deviated from a dismissal after Baloyi admitted guilt to his utterances and comments.

Khumalo, in his verdict, said: “in light of the guilty plea and remorse shown and expressed, the Provincial Disciplinary Committee (PDC) found it prudent to make the following sanctions against Baloyi: Baloyi must make an unequivocal public apology for the harm caused to the ANC by his publishing the statement (Gauteng PEC and EFF plotting to remove the President).” The committee ruled further, that Baloyi; – Make an unequivocal retraction of the statement (Gauteng PEC and EFF plotting to remove the President)

– Use the same Facebook page to issue the apology and retraction of the statement. Baloyi was also ordered to register and attend the OR Tambo School of Leadership and complete within six months the module on introduction to Political Studies. Upon completion of the course, Baloyi was also ordered to avail himself to attend and facilitate the ANC provincial political education workshops on media protocols and other related topics for a period of no less than six months.

Khumalo said the sanctions were on condition that Baloyi is not found guilty of contravening ANC’s constitution within the next two years, from the date of the sanctions. According to Khumalo, the matter was accorded the seriousness it deserved and also served as a strong warning to members across the province that there are consequences to making such utterances. “The unity of the ANC is sacrosanct, but that must never be viewed as an indictment to sacrifice the values of the ANC on the altar in order to achieve that unity.