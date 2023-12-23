Top stories that dominated in 2023

As the year comes to a close, we look back at some of the major stories of 2023 that commanded the attention of South Africans, with some of them making headlines beyond SA boundaries.
The list ranges from politics, entertainment, hard news and crime, with each having dominated across a range of social media platforms.
Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana
The story of convicted rapist Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana was a sizzling subject since the news broke this year.
Bester, who is “popular” for various crimes, escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre and faked his death in 2022.
He was on the run for a year before being caught in Tanzania, and was brought back to SA with Magudumana.
Celebrity Deaths
Numerous deaths rocked the world of entertainment and media, leaving fans, co-workers and families distraught.
The list includes Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, Costa Titch, Zoleka Mandela, Derek Watts, Jermain Craig, Eusebius Mckaiser, Lebohang Mpyana and Zahara.
Fake foods
In October, a fatal incident occurred where two kids died after allegedly eating biscuits and drinking juice purchased from a local foreign-run spaza shop.
The incident sparked different reactions, with many calling for the closure of spaza shops while others suggested stringent regulations be put in place to ensure the safety of buyers.
Joburg blaze
A multi-storey building in Johannesburg caught fire, killing 77 people.
The inferno left many of the residents displaced, while others had to start from scratch after losing everything.
Earlier this year, South Africa woke up to the news that Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye, a rapper and TV personality, handed himself over to police.
On the latest developments, Molemo is expected to appear in court on February 5, 2024 on allegations of assault, attempted murder and rape in a case involving four complainants that spans 2006 to 2010.
Popular drug buster and TV broadcaster Xolani Khumalo left many of his followers in shock after news that he turned himself in to the police in connection with a fatal incident that happened at one of the most recent controversial drug raids.
The Sizokuthola host found himself and his team at the centre of controversy in July following a man's death while under questioning.
Robert "Kicks" Varrie was named as the deceased in a statement released by the television channel Moja Love.
Dr Matthew Lani unmasked as a fake doctor
A recent case that received much media attention was that of a TikTok influencer, Dr Matthew Lani who regularly shared medical advice on the social media platform.
Lani claimed to be a graduate of Wits Medical School and an employee of Johannesburg's Helen Joseph Hospital, allowing him unrestricted access to the facility.
It was later uncovered that he was not an accredited doctor but was merely creating content for entertainment purposes.
Springbok Rugby World Cup victory against New Zealand was one for the books.
Other stories included Zama Zamas, Zimbabwe young nationals reportedly trafficked, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, the audio with David Skosana and how Julius Malema was elevated to stardom.
Saturday Star