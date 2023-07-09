Topco Media Announces Exciting Line-up of Partners and Speakers for the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference

Topco Media, a leading events and media company, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference, set to take place on 19-20 July 2023. This prestigious event will bring together industry leaders, experts, and influencers to discuss Advancing Africa’s Economic Potential Through Purpose-Led Transformation.

The conference boasts an impressive line-up of partners, demonstrating their commitment to empowering individuals and driving economic growth. Platinum partner, Nedbank, a leading financial institution, will be joined by Gold partner, PepsiCo South Africa, a global food and beverage company that has made significant strides in developing suppliers to increase local procurement spend through its transformation journey. Additionally, prominent partners include Merchants, SALGA, Methano Group, IDC, Mint Group, FM&P SETA, eStudy, Afrocentric Group, Mandate Molefi, BEE 123, and EW Seta. These partners will be prominently featured throughout the conference, showcasing their dedication to fostering empowerment and positive change.

Empowerment for Economic Success: Engaging Programme and Dynamic Speakers The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference will feature an engaging programme, carefully curated to address the most pressing topics in economic empowerment. Attendees can look forward to thought-provoking discussions, fireside chats, case studies, and networking opportunities. The conference will kick off with a captivating opening address by Mfundo Nkuhlu, Chief Operating Officer of Nedbank, who will explore reigniting South Africa’s winning spirit and charting the path to success. One of the highlights of the event is a panel discussion on ‘Co-opetition,’ which will delve into the power of unity for mutual growth and prosperity in Africa. This session will feature distinguished speakers such as Martha Murorua, Managing Director of Nedbank Namibia, Dr. Sibongile Moyo, Managing Director of Nedbank Zimbabwe, and Yavi Madurai, Founder of the African Prosperity Fund.

The conference will also address the future of economic empowerment in South Africa and delve into the successes and challenges of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE). Esteemed speakers such as Kershini Govender, Executive Head of Transformation & Strategy at Nedbank Group, and Linda Makalima, Independent Non-Executive Director & Chairperson of Group Transformation Social and Ethics Committee at Nedbank, will shed light on the transformative potential of B-BBEE. Furthermore, the programme will include insightful discussions on collaborating for change, investing in Africa’s knowledge economy, empowering youth through skills development, and developing support networks for African entrepreneurs. Speakers from leading organisations such as Merchants, eStudy, and Afrocentric Group will share their expertise and experiences in driving economic empowerment across various sectors.

More speakers include: ● Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi, Minister of Human Settlements ● Mr. Tshediso Matona, B-BBEE commissioner, South Africa ● Mathews Phosa, Celebrated SA Leader, Prominent Business Man and Attorney

● Cas Coovadia, Chief Executive Officer, BUSA ● Mark Frankel, Chief Executive Officer, Black Umbrellas ● Sydwell Shikweni, Transformation Director, Merchants

● Ravi Naidoo, Chief Executive Officer: Youth Employment Service (YES) South Africa ● Caroline Nelson, Country Manager, H&M South Africa ● Ray-Ann Sedres, Group Chief Transformation Officer, Sanlam

● Katlego Thulare, Brand Specialist & Author ● Luzuko Tena, Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2022, Social Media Director, EssenceMediacom

● Asha Singh, Social Media Manager, One Over One. ● Renaldo Schwarp, Award-winning journalist, filmmaker and mixed media specialist ● Gerhard Visser, Co-Founder and CEO of eSTUDY

● Lebogang Letsoalo, Global Supply Chain Expert & Award Winner of Top 100 Influential Supply Chain Woman in Africa & World Throughout the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with showcase counters, including BEE 123, which aims to promote inclusive economic growth, and EW Seta, focused on empowering individuals through skills development and training. "We are excited to have such esteemed partners and speakers participating in the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference," said Ralf Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer of Topco Media.