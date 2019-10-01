Tour guide’s appetite for storytelling









It all starts - and ends - with the story for Gerald Garner. Eight years ago, he wrote and self-published Spaces and Places, Johannesburg. Then, on the back of that, he started sharing his love for the City of Gold with walking tours, specialising in the less seen and told but no less fascinating inner city. Today he still tells stories, but now he feeds people while he does it, he even lets them have a party. One day they’ll be able to sleep over too at Joburg Places’ spiritual home on Gandhi Square. Once known as Somerset House, but now redubbed Thunder Walker in honour of a mythical migrant woman worker, the building was built in 1904 as the head office of the old United Building Society (UBS) - one of the forerunners of Absa - along with much of the Johannesburg CBD’s second development phase which includes the nearby Rand Club, Corner House “literally around the corner” and the National Bank building. “It was an arcade like so much else in Joburg of the time to protect the shoppers from the dusty streets, so you had a glass roof with offices on the first floor and shops on the ground floor,” he explains. After UBS moved out, law firm Bowmans made it their base until they too moved north. Garner had been fascinated for years by the building during his walking tours of the CBD, by then though the building had become run down. This changed when OPH, the property development company, acquired it.

The company approached him looking for his advice on potential tenants, perhaps even creating an artists’ hive, given his success helping activate urban renewal projects like the 1 Fox Precinct, today home to Mad Giant Brewery and the Urbanologi restaurant, and then later No1 Eloff, which became Joziburg Lane and later Hangout Jozi.

The Stone Town, Zanzibar, feel of Thunder Walker, the converted arcade off Johannesburg’s Gandhi Square, that is now home to a tour company and a novel dining and banqueting experience. On the left, Bulelwa Mbonambi and Gerald Garner look out over Gandhi Square. | Pictures: KEVIN RITCHIE





When Garner discovered that Somerset House sat on top of a basement that had been the UBS bank vault, which was still in reasonably mint condition he knew that it would be fantastic not just as a possible venue and headquarters for his tour business, a place for tourists to congregate and perhaps get a coffee and a bite to eat, but something far more, allowing him to meld his storytelling with dining for patrons who wouldn’t otherwise be able to do a day tour.

“It’s an amazing venue looking right out onto Gandhi Square and it’s the simplest thing in the world to explain directions when you just have to say, ‘our front door is just behind the back of the statue’.”

The developers agreed. The old thoroughfare from the Square to Fox Street was transformed into Scatterlings, a daytime café serving breakfasts and lunches, inspired by the immigrants that make up Johannesburg; Mozambican, Ethiopian, Nigerian and Greek are just some of the influences with a tea bar of teas from all over the continent.

The overwhelming feeling is of Stone Town in Zanzibar; Edwardian colonial architecture overlaid by African and Indian influences. Downstairs, the vaults became transformed into a high-end dining experience and bar called the Zwipi Underground, after the Zulu game of heads and tails, playing on the association with money.

Upstairs, he received permission from the various heritage authorities to pull down the walls of what had been eight different rooms and create the Town Square, a free-flowing banqueting hall.

The cooking, fine dining and the migrant experience is overseen by live-wire chef cum story teller Bulelwa Mbonambi, who traded in a career in marketing for a life as an executive chef for clients as diverse as bespoke safari operator &Beyond to the Beerhouse chain, as well as doing corporate gigs in between.

One of the private dining areas at Zwipi Underground in an old bank vault.





“I was intrigued by Gerald’s ad; he wanted a chef-cum-catering manager who was also a performer, I felt it fitted me to a T, I demanded he take me on,” she laughs.

The fourth space will be the Balcony Gardens Hotel, converting the old offices that look down off the balconies above Scatterlings into boutique hotel rooms, 14 in total, scheduled to open next year, if Garner and his team of Mbonambi and head guide Charlie Moyo, can attract the necessary investment capital.

“When it does open, we will have closed the circle on Joburg Places,” explains Garner, “you can read about it, walk the spaces, eat and drink and then sleep the spaces.”

While Scatterlings is open for walk-in trade, the Zwipi Underground functions only on a bookings basis offering storytelling dinners and Town Square is very much aimed at the corporate or eventing market.

“This is not a party venue in the public sense,” explains Garner, “it’s for corporate events or bespoke banquets and functions.”

A recent example was a wedding, where Scatterlings was transformed into an impromptu chapel, Town Square held the reception and then party spilled downstairs to the Zwipi Underground for the bar and dancing.

And it all began with the publication of that book in 2011. The tour business is the key: public city district tours every morning, private ones in the afternoon by arrangement, storytelling dinners on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, all focusing on the inner city, from Maboneng to urban farming; money, banks and vaults through the financial quarter; fashion district and little Addis, origins and migrations, mostly on foot, but if necessary in buses.

The next tour to be added to the repertoire will be breweries and distilleries visiting ginneries and craft brewers in the inner city.

A Blackboard on Fox St displays the different influences in the Scatterlings menu.





Garner, Mbonambi and Moyo are passionate inner-city evangelists and revivalists. “We’ve taken 28000 people on walking tours in the last eight years,” says Garner, “not all of them have been international tourists, there’s been a lot of suburbanite tourists from the north of Joburg too.”

Many of their new diners though are advocates and attorneys from the law chambers around the square; Gandhi himself once had offices there, hence the decision to rename it in the Indian statesman’s honour in 1999.

“We had a bunch of them only last week in the Zwipi Underground. They’ve dined all over the world and they said it was the best they’d ever had - so we’re doing something right,” he says delightedly.

The Saturday Star