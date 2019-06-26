South African spas are using the ancient secrets of the Turkish bath, also known as a hammam, to pamper their guests into a state of complete tranquillity. Traditionally, a hammam is a place of public bathing associated with the culture of the Ottoman Empire and the Islamic world. However, the ritual actually stems from Ancient Roman and Arabian cultures that combined to bring the modern world heated baths and showers.

More than 2 000 years ago during the Roman Empire, Greeks placed an emphasis on bathing and citizens would regularly visit local bathhouses to wash.

The Roman thermae, large imperial bath complexes, inspired many modern bathing traditions and was quickly adopted into Arabic culture, predominantly centred on the ablution before prayer.

Bathing grew to become an integral part of cultural customs around the world and often the rituals took place in beautiful old bathhouses with walls and floors adorned with mosaic tiles.

In those times, bathing was less of an intimate experience and more of an occasion to gather, talk and clean yourself.





As one of the oldest surviving bathing traditions, the hammam has grown in popularity and with good reason. The health benefits are plentiful and the experience is truly one-of-a-kind.

The benefits of hammam

The practice improves the skin by opening and cleansing pores, ridding them of impurities and dead skin. This leaves skin smooth, glowing and healthy after increasing blood circulation.

Treatments are relaxing and the steam in the air is conducive to easing muscle pain and slowing breathing to help relieve stress.

The spa aids breathing as the steam helps open up the airways, reducing congestion. Regular use offers asthma and allergy sufferers relief.

