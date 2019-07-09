File image.

What is the one of the best ways to tackle the climate crisis? Planting trees, billions of them.

A new study, “The global tree restoration potential”, published in the journal Science this week calculated that under current climate conditions, Earth’s land could support 4.4 billion hectares of continuous tree cover.

That is 1.6 billion more than the currently existing 2.8 billion hectares.

Excluding existing trees and agricultural and urban areas, researchers from the Crowther Lab at ETH Zurich, found there is room for 0.9 billion hectares of canopy cover, which could store 205 gigatonnes of carbon in areas that would naturally support woodlands and forests.

“This means that there is currently an area of the size of the US available for tree restoration. Once mature, these new forests could store 205 billion tons of carbon: about two thirds of the 300 billion tons of carbon that has been released into the atmosphere as a result of human activity since the Industrial Revolution.”

“We all knew that restoring forests could play a part in tackling climate change, but we didn’t really know how big the impact would be,” said Professor Thomas Crowther, co-author of the study and founder of the Crowther Lab at ETH Zurich, which investigates nature-based solutions to climate change.

“Our study shows clearly that forest restoration is the best climate change solution available today.

“But we must act quickly, as new forests will take decades to mature and achieve their full potential as a source of natural carbon storage.”

The study showed which parts of the world are most suited to forest restoration. The greatest potential can be found in just six countries: Russia (151 million hectares); the US (103 million hectares); Canada (78.4 million hectares); Australia (58 million hectares); Brazil (49.7 million hectares); and China (40.2 million hectares).

The study notes how the restoration of trees remains among the most effective strategies for climate change mitigation.

“However, climate change will alter this potential tree coverage.

“We estimate that if we cannot deviate from the current trajectory, the global potential canopy cover may shrink by 223 million hectares by 2050, with the vast majority of losses occurring in the tropics,” say the authors.

