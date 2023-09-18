Treverton College school team competes in the Rhino Peak Challenge

Johannesburg - This week, a number of students and a staff member from Treverton, embarked on the challenge to reach the summit of the Rhino Peak and back again. Mr Travers Pellew, College Sports Co-ordinator, led the team with Daniel Jonck and Caleb Jennings, both grade 11 students. Another student, grade 8, Riley Babich competed alongside her father, Mr Alex Babich.

Pellew came in 2nd place overall, followed by Daniel Jonck in 3rd place. Daniel Jonck was the first student in. Caleb Jennings completed the challenge with a sub 5-hour time. Riley Babich took home the youngest competitor prize at age 14. The Rhino Peak Challenge (RPC) is a conservation fundraiser that takes place in the Maloti Drakensberg World Heritage Site each year. A limited number of RPC Ambassadors set themselves the challenge of ascending the famous Rhino Peak (3056m) and raising funds for the RPC Beneficiaries. Since its inception in 2016 the RPC has raised almost R5.2m for Wildlife ACT, The Endangered Wildlife Trust and EKZNW. These funds are spent specifically on projects involving Vultures, Rhinos, and Cranes.

Daniel Jonck and Caleb Jennings with Mr Travers Pellew, College Sports Co-ordinator. Supplied image. In order to complete the RPC, the Ambassadors must each complete the 21km course to the summit of the Rhino Peak (3056m) and back. There is no time limit and Ambassadors may walk or run the RPC. Over the years a number of South Africa’s finest Trail Runners have taken part in the RPC and the current Fastest Known Times (FKT) for the RPC is 2 hours and 15 minutes for the men and 2 hours and 45 minutes for the ladies set by Kane Reilly and Holly Page respectively. However, most Ambassadors adopt a far more leisurely pace with times ranging between 4 and 9 hours to complete the Challenge.