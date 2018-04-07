Johannesburg - Gloria Mafako arrived at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s home wearing a black dress and an ANC headscarf. For Mafako, there was no better way to pay tribute to the Struggle icon than by replicating her personal style.

“Mama was such a fashionable woman while still fighting oppression and it sends a strong message to us all that we don’t have to compromise ourselves and that we can all achieve our goals while still looking our best,” she said.

Mafako was among a small group of women who gathered outside Madikizela-Mandela’s Soweto home yesterday, in black and wearing doeks.

This was part of a nationwide movement yesterday under the banner: “Winnie Mandela didn’t die, she multiplied.”

This week the ANC called on all women to wear black with a doek, beret or head scarf yesterday in her honour.

“This is such a personal way to honour Mama Winnie. It’s something we would all do in our own capacity,” said Precious Baloyi, who told how Madikizela-Mandela, apart from her revolutionary ideals, was a stylish woman.

Many of the female mourners delivered bouquets of flowers that surrounded a photograph of Madikizela-Mandela, taken at her 80th birthday celebrations last year.

This week, top dignitaries and politicians, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma, visited Madikizela-Mandela’s Orlando home.

Yesterday, it was a smaller crowd who paid homage to her.

Artist Nthabiseng Kekana arrived at the house with artwork she created of Madikizela-Mandela, which depicted a portrait of her during the apartheid Struggle and another of her recent years.

“Mama Winnie inspired me in many ways, not only in her fight against the apartheid system, but she taught us to be selfless and to help where we can,” said Kekana.

“She left a huge legacy, for the youth and South Africa and the world in general.”

Later in the afternoon, former deputy president Kgalema Mothlanthe visited the home, too, telling broadcaster eNCA: “Nothing prepares one for the departure of such a wonderful soul. At this hour of loss, we cannot imagine the pain and loss and sense of loss the family are going through, therefore they need our support and assurance that we share in their pain.”

He described Madikizela-Mandela as “Mama Courage herself. She was a brave, courageous and assertive person.

“She had the convictions of a person who really believed in herself and never for a moment doubted her own right to who she was and how to live her life.

"That’s why she impacted on so many people’s lives... She had a big heart”.

The Saturday Star