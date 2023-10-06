Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars Wins SAFTA Award for Best Competition Reality Programme

Johannesburg - Hit reality series Tropika Island of Treasure season10 All Stars has won the South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA) for Best Competition Reality Programme. The award was presented at a star-studded ceremony held at Gallagher Estate in Midrand last weekend.

Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars is in its 10th season of the popular reality competition show, and it features some of the most iconic contestants from previous seasons. The show is set on a beautiful tropical island, and the contestants compete in various challenges to win a grand prize. The SAFTA Award for Best Competition Reality Programme is among the most prestigious South African television industry awards.

It is a testament to the quality of Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars and the hard work of the cast and crew. “Through our production partners, Cardova, we managed to deliver on a stellar show,” said Miantha Roux, Beverages Business Unit Head. As one of the longest-running reality shows in South Africa since its inception 15 years ago, I couldn’t be prouder of what the team has achieved.”

“This is a world-class production, and to receive such a prestigious accolade is very humbling.” Tropika Island of Treasure is a South African reality competition show that first aired in 2008. The show is set on a beautiful tropical island, and the contestants compete in a variety of challenges to win a grand prize.