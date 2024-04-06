Tshwane plans to fix 55 sinkholes

The Tshwane Metro municipality says the process of fixing the 55 sinkholes in the city was an ongoing one, which was dependent on various factors. The city’s spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, said the repairing of these sinkholes was dependent on budget availability and contractors being available to take on the work, among other things.

“Two high-priority sinkhole incidents were completely repaired in the previous financial year (Clifton and Potgieter Streets in Lyttelton Manor as well as Dan Pienaar in Pierre van Ryneveld),” Mashigo added. He said it was difficult for the metro to provide an estimate for the amount as costing for a sinkhole incident repair is dependent on the complexity and extent of the affected site. Mashigo added that the completion date was subjected to the yearly budget provisions. It was previously reported that there were approximately 49 sinkholes in Centurion with a limited budget to fill them and repair the roadways and other related infrastructure.

According to a geologist’s advice, a wide portion of Centurion is located on dolomite rock, which dissolves over time when it comes into persistent contact with water. With more and more sinkholes forming in the region, road authorities have more on their plate than ever before, and they now also have less money. Following approval of the new municipal budget in May last year, the purse for sinkhole repairs in the Tshwane area was slashed by 50%, from R30 million per year to R15 million, finance MMC Peter Sutton revealed.