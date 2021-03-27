Tumi Morake thrilled to be returning to the stage

It’s been just over a year since comedian Tumi Morake took to the stage to perform in front of her fans. So it's no surprise that she can barely contain her excitement when asked about her upcoming live show. “After having an audience of my giggling husband and face-palming kids, I am really looking forward to a real live stage,” Morake told the Saturday Star. “I have enjoyed the virtual stage to a degree but imaginary laughter isn't satisfying.” In three weeks time, Morake will finally be able to return to the stage to perform live.

The comedian will be performing her brand new show Back to Me at the Red Roman Shed, at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on April16 and 17.

Back 2 Me is Morake’s return to comedy after a hard lockdown in America and a soft return home.

“It’s a comedy show with nothing but new jokes and a fresh conversation with my people.

“I think lockdown has forced people to be real with themselves, so I am being real funny with myself.”

Morake says she is most excited to see her audiences reactions to her jokes live, something she's missed for months.

“I can't wait to see the audience's smiling faces, the look of recovery, the ’I didn't see that coming’, the chemistry between myself and the audience.The dance.

“That room of people develops a personality that puts a unique signature on your set.

“It never slaps the same with different rooms. It's an energy that cannot be replaced or replicated.”

Her show comes at a perfect time where South Africans are in much need of some laughter, having endured a year of difficulty during the lockdown.

Comedy is essential during a difficult time like this. We need to get those endorphins flowing, work some muscles without having to break a sweat or record it on Instagram, you know.

“It also makes reality look a little less daunting. There was so much to freak out over, laughter was a great way to spend some time laughing at the pawpaw that just hit the fan.”

Though, it wasn’t an easy task coming up with material for her new show during the lockdown, says Morake.

“Coming up with new material and convincing myself it is not too soon to jump back in there took a lot of rescue remedy, self-help videos and Ballantine’s”.

Morake has also revealed what life was like being stuck in the US during the pandemic.

The 39 year old was on a working holiday in America when borders closed.

“I got stuck in the US during a working holiday.

“How it was, is a complicated question.

“It was historic and fun.

“I can think of worse places to be stuck.”

She says it was “scary” being stuck in the US, where Covid-19 case numbers were some of the highest in the world.

“I found it ironic. Usually Africa is the one being wiped out by a disease while the first world looks on with ag shame.”

“This time Africa was looking at us and going ag shame, you are right in the meat of it, sorry.

“It was scary at times but the people of Herndon took their safety seriously so it was all good.”

She has also opened up about the challenges she faced as a performer during the lockdown.

“Well I had to cancel all planned performances and networking meetings. I had invested a lot in this trip so that hurt.

“I am incredibly blessed though that being on Motsweding fm meant I still had a steady income while everything else just stopped. There are companies that also supported comedians by hosting virtual events and that helped.”

But she did learn some valuable lessons during the lockdown.

“I learnt that I was right all along, laughter can save sanity.

“I learnt plumbing, teaching, and lots of tech.

“Also, that some people really are just nasty – pandemic or no pandemic – they just can’t help themselves.”

Tickets cost R200 per person and can be bought on Ticketpro.

Only 80 tickets will be available per show.

Strict Covid protocols will also be followed.

The Saturday Star