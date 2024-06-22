Two Shamwari films bag tourism film awards

Wildlife filmmaker Andrew Barratt has expressed gratitude after winning big at the annual International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA). Barrat received honours in Tourism Video and Documentary, TV & Web Programme, and Wildlife Conservation for his game reserve promotional video and his documentary on the largest vulture relocation in Africa, respectively.

ITFFA, established in 2019, recognises and promotes exceptional video content related to the tourism and travel industries, aiming to stimulate the development and growth of the national and African audiovisual industries. Barratt, a wildlife filmmaker, has long worked with Shamwari and produced the 13-series Netflix blockbuster “Shamwari Untamed”. He says he is appreciative of the acclaim and honours he has received for his efforts in bringing attention to the value of heritage conservation.

“For me, it’s more about sharing my passion for the bush and wildlife and hopefully, in the process, getting more people to realise how precious these are and why it’s essential we conserve our natural heritage. I’ve been very lucky to have been able to work with Shamwari, which shares this ethos.” The series, which is mostly told from the viewpoints of ecologist John O'Brien and wildlife veterinarian Johan Joubert, covers almost every facet of running a 250km2 reserve. There's a second series planned. During the Covid-19 lockdown, he co-founded Shamwari TV with chief ranger Andrew Kearney.

The original plan was to highlight animals and promote Shamwari, leading to massive success with around 300 episodes and nearly 48,000 global viewers. In Barratt's multi-award-winning documentary, “The Greatest Vulture Relocation in Africa”, the early stages of the VulPro@Shamwari project are chronicled. This effort is intended to guarantee the survival of wild vulture populations in southern Africa.