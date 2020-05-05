UJ's mission to assist the healthcare industry during Covid 19 pandemic

The availability of vital medical equipment and supplies could be one of the determining factors that could save the lives of millions of people who have contracted Covid-19. It could save hospitals from being overwhelmed, free up ICU wards and potentially result in a nation winning the war against the deadly pandemic. But even the most developed nations are facing shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other crucial medical supplies. South Africa is no different, but one of its universities will be using the time under lockdown to address the shortage of ventilators, with the country only having around 3200 of these machine, which deliver air to a patient who is struggling to breathe. This is one of the common and most deadly symptoms of the coronavirus. The University of Johannesburg’s multi-disciplinary team of engineers and health-care practitioners have teamed up and identified a three-pronged approach to contribute towards efforts to fight the novel virus.

This project, spearheaded by Dr Deon Sabatta and Dr Samson Masebinu will first work with the prototyping and development of open-source ventilators.

Dr. Deon Sabatta. Image: supplied.





They also engage with local hospitals and relevant industry associations to support repair and maintenance efforts to bring out of warranty equipment into service and make rapid prototyping facilities available to enable PPE manufacturing.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping through the world, we got together as a faculty and university to see where we could contribute to efforts in fighting this disease,” Sabatta, an experienced engineer, said.

While UJ does not have the capacity to mass manufacture these medical machines, it plans on developing a prototype and sharing its work with the rest of the world.

“The idea behind an open-source ventilator design is to put our efforts up online, and to allow anyone with the means and motivation to replicate our design to do so,” said Sabatta.

“An individual in Kenya, for example, could download these designs, find the necessary manufacturing ability in their community, build a couple of low-cost ventilators and give them to his local hospital.

“In this way, we give communities the ability to help themselves, rather than deciding who gets to benefit from the work we have done.”

While there is a desperate need for new and advanced ventilators around the world, Sabatta acknowledges that time is of the essence and that their expertise should also go towards working with what is already available.

For this reason, UJ’s Process Energy and Environmental Technology Station (UJ-PEETS) is also supporting efforts to identify decommissioned ventilators at public and private hospitals to bring out of service equipment back online, focusing efforts on e-waste reduction in a circular economy to support the medical engineering maintenance programmes at hospitals.

“Through our repair and maintenance undertaking, this assignment will build on the principles of circularity and create employment opportunities since there are large amounts of equipment that can be repaired and calibrated for reuse, especially beyond our borders in South Africa”, Masebinu added.

“There is no sector more critical at this moment than health care, which is why we are proud to play a role in helping to produce and revamp these critical life-saving devices.”









The last part of the team’s three-pronged approach to addressing these Covid 19 related concerns is to contribute towards the manufacturing of PPE using rapid manufacturing technology, using revolutionary 3D printing technology as well as unique laser cutting techniques.

“Rapid prototyping and manufacturing are considered as one of the pillars of this new industry.

“It is taking the process of manufacturing, which used to require thousands of rands in machine cost and trained operators in large factories, and replacing them with low-cost alternatives that anyone can have in their home or garage,” said Sabatta.

While UJ’s team is working on solving problems in the medical field during this unprecedented crisis, its work will also employ many South Africans.

Sabatta explained that UJ-PEETS and other technology stations are mandated to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with technology development and skills development related to technology innovation and that these technology stations create access to the resources at the university which facilitates collaboration between academia, government, and communities.

“Supporting SMEs to respond to the crisis, ultimately support employment, with approximately 47% of the South African workforce employed by SMEs,” he said.

“Working with industry partners and experts in the field, we hope to see activities linked to facilities management at hospitals which will also result in future employment opportunities.”

While this is the first foray into the world of medical ventilators for UJ’s team of engineers, Sabatta does not see this as a setback.

“Many of the principles involved in producing a ventilator are the same as those that we teach our students.

“A project such as this is a great ‘learn-through-doing’ model to bring into the class and demonstrate the importance of the theory that we teach.”

He added that the team is not overwhelmed by working on a project of such national significance.

“The faculty of engineering and the built environment play a key role in facilitating collaboration between government, community and industry, linking research and specifically applied research to real-world problems.”

He listed real-world emission testing from a municipal diesel dual-fuel fleet running on both diesel and natural gas, which is the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, as an example of the work they have conducted outside of the medical field.

“This project aligns with the national green transport strategy and mitigation actions against climate change.”

He also does not foresee isolation to be a problem for his team to conduct their work individually.

“Social distancing was actually one of the least challenging aspects of completing this project in the current predicament because, as engineers, we spend most of our time on computers, and the internet has made working on different sides of the country as easy as working in the same office.”

However, acquiring materials and components during the national lockdown could prove to be more challenging.

“A lot of suppliers and manufacturing houses that we would usually use to produce prototypes are not working at present, and so we had to build our design around the materials and equipment that we had available during lockdown.”

While the team’s effects will be welcomed by the medical community Sabatta believes that a lot of work still needs to be done if South Africa is to win the war against the pandemic.

“This disease is still too novel, and we do not yet know what will and will not be valuable in addressing the pandemic.

“Until we have more certainty, we must explore numerous avenues in an attempt to determine viable treatment plans.”

The Saturday Star