UK musician Monique Lawz spills the beans on her trip to South Africa

Johannesburg - There’s no doubt that UK-born singer-songwriter Monique Lawz has thoroughly enjoyed her visit to South Africa. The gifted RnB songstress says she is full of praise for the country, its food, and its musicians.

The London-based singer-songwriter, who has been in South Africa to collaborate on a new single with South African hip-hop artist Kiddo CSA, has collaborated with music’s biggest names, such as Rihanna, Roddy Richh, Pharrell Williams, and Murda Beatz. Now the musician has turned up the heat of South Africa’s growing music scene by collaborating with well-known hip hop artists Kiddo CSA on a single called “Window”. The Saturday Star caught up with her to chat about all things SA.

London-based singer-songwriter Monique Lawz has been in South Africa to collaborate on a new single with South African hip-hop artist Kiddo CSA. Supplied image. How would you sum up your visit to South Africa? I absolutely love South Africa! It’s my second time here in Johannesburg, and each day gets better than the last! What is the nicest meal you've had?

I had an Oxtail pasta at Gemelli’s! OMG! It was delicious! Being of Jamaican descent, Oxtail is already one of my favourite dishes! Adding the pasta really took it over the edge! What has it been like collaborating with Kiddo CSA? Amazing! Kiddo has the best energy! Best heart and Is SUPER talented! We work very quickly and bounce off of each other.

What do you think of the South African music scene? I think it's BOMB! There is so much talent here! So many different genres. The vibes and the versatility is beautiful and exciting to me! I feel just like a kid in a candy store! Are there any other SA artists that you would love to collaborate with in the future? And if so, who?

I would love to work with Ricky Tyler, TxC, Yumbs, Nadia Nakai, Rouge. There are toooo many to name! Mostly, I love working with dope, talented people! It’s always good to give love! What has shocked you the most since you have been in SA? How beautifully welcoming the people are. I’m overwhelmed with so much love! To be honest, I feel like I could live here.

London-based singer-songwriter Monique Lawz has been in South Africa to collaborate on a new single with South African hip-hop artist Kiddo CSA. Supplied image. Have you done a bit of partying? A little. I don’t really go out much, but I quite enjoyed a night out at Montana in Rosebank. The DJ had it locked! Do you know what a Kota is and have you tried one?

Yep. I haven’t had one just yet, but I know I’ll definitely need a nap right after having one. What was the biggest culture shock for you. The weather. It’s giving London vibes right now! It’s been a little cold and rainy. I’ve had two days of sunshine so far, so let’s see.

Can you say "hello" in any one of our official languages other than English? Yes. Molo Your favourite South African artist is...?

I can’t choose. There’s too much talent, but I have to pay homage to Costa Titch. RIP champ! We named Kevin Hart 'Mpho Hart' during his last visit, have you received a South African name yet? ‘Mbali’, which means flower - my favourite of God’s creation. The name was given to me by the Warner Music team here in SA. There are so many species of beautiful flowers.

Who wins the food battle, SA or the UK? SA. The seasoning makes the food hit more! Will you be going on a safari while you are here?

I hope so. I would love to see the beautiful Animals. What is the biggest misconceptions you heard of SA before you arrived? None to be honest. I came with no expectations.

Is there one specific thing you were excited to try or see? Yes, safari, actually. I can’t wait to see the lions. You are able to perform at any South African venue. Which venue do you choose to perform at?