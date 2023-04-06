Ultraview’s Hindi Spice bouquet to be available free of charge this Easter weekend for its viewers

Johannesburg - Relax and unwind this Easter weekend with some of the hottest Hindi content. This is as Ultraview surprises audiences with a second bouquet on its recently launched pay TV offering, right in time for the long weekend.

The Spice bouquet is the latest addition of niche channels with never-been-seen programmes, which officially launches on Thursday at 6.30pm. The Spice bouquet will feature two channels, Star Select and Zee Family, which promise to be an entertainment hot spot with a variety of Hindi content, Ultraview said. “Viewers can get a taste of the flavourful content for a limited period, at no cost,” they added.

The Spice bouquet will be available from Thursday evening until midnight on Monday (April 10). “This will allow viewers plenty of time to experience the never-been-seen content over the Easter long weekend,” Ultraview said. They added that from then on, the Spice bouquet will be available on a subscription basis at R119.99 per month using the Openview decoder to activate the chosen bouquet.

“Star Select is a premium Hindi bespoke entertainment channel, specially curated for South Africa’s Hindi-speaking viewers,” the channel explained. Star Select is the entertainment hot spot that offers something for every age group, making the channel a family destination that offers the best romantic dramas, entertaining comedy shows, popular reality TV and the biggest Bollywood blockbuster hits. Some of the shows include “Banni Chow Home Delivery” (genre: drama), “Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti” (genre: reality), “Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara” (genre: romance), “Saubhagyavati Bhava” (genre: drama), “May I Come In, Madam” (genre: comedy) and many more.

Meanwhile, Zee Family offers exciting and heart-warming entertainment from India in Hindi with English subtitles. “The channel caters to families showcasing award-winning romance and drama series, comedies, blockbuster movies, lifestyle, cooking and reality shows,” Ultraview said. Viewers can look forward to “Baal Shiv”, “Ghar Ek Mandir”, “Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki”, “Ek Mahanayak Dr. BR Ambedkar”, “Main Bhi Ardhangini” and the acclaimed reality singing competition, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa”.