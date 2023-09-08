Unclaimed bodies on the increase in South Africa's morgues - Freedom Front Plus

Johannesburg - There are more than four thousand unclaimed bodies in state morgues across South Africa’s nine provinces. This was revealed by the Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, in his written reply to questions by the Freedom Front Plus health spokesperson, Philip van Staden, in Parliament.

Van Staden said there were currently, due to a number of reasons, 4 045 unclaimed corpses held at state morgues in South Africa, which was in violation of the relevant health regulation and creates a serious health hazard. The FF Plus gleaned this from the reply to a parliamentary question to the Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla. The number per province is as follows: – KwaZulu-Natal: 1 509

– Gauteng: 1 049 – Limpopo: 353 – Western Cape : 350

– Eastern Cape: 315 – North West: 251 – Free State: 108

– Mpumalanga: 68 – Northern Cape: 42 The question was posed to the Minister after he had failed to provide a satisfactory answer to a written question on 9 June 2023, as he only made mention of five of the provinces in his reply.

He said the FF Plus would also investigate the matter to determine whether the numbers are correct. Van Staden said the FF Plus had explained to the Minister that the party had received complaints from the public about corpses being preserved with ice packs because there is not enough space in the state morgues to keep them and about corpses that have been kept in the morgue for more than two years. According to recent media reports, the backlog at state morgues was partly due to a shortage of pathologists. In one case, the family had to go and identify a deceased's already decomposed body.

“Measures should urgently be implemented to prevent this problem from escalating any further. Provision must immediately be made to adapt the capacity of morgues to accommodate the numbers to ward off a crisis. “The current situation amounts to a violation of regulation 180, Section 10, of the National Health Act, which determines that a person must be buried within 30 days of their death. “In cases where there is no family or where they cannot afford a funeral, the government must give the deceased a pauper's burial,” he said.