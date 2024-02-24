Union calls for more stable jobs amid further decline in employment

While the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey has once again shown an increase in unemployment to 32.1% in the fourth quarter, some trade unions have voiced concern over the type of jobs being celebrated. The results released by Statistics SA earlier this week, indicated that unemployment had moved up from 31.9% in the 3rd quarter of 2023 to 32.1% in the recent quarter results, with the number of unemployed South Africans sitting at 7.9 million.

Youth unemployment had also reportedly increased by 0.9% of a percentage point, moving from 43.4% in 3rd quarter results of 2023 to 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Gauteng’s unemployment rate had fared no better; it had increased by 0.1 of a percentage point in the last quarter. Mining was among the industries heralded for contributing to employment with 37,000 jobs in quarter four, however concerns were raised about the loss of as many as 22,000 jobs in the last three months of 2023.

Abigail Moyo, spokesperson of the trade union UASA, said the results for the 4th quarter of 2023 were a severe cause for concern, especially with the number of job losses sustained. Moyo said revelations that there were as many as 4.7 million unemployed young people was further proof that something was very wrong with the country. Especially given that major industries contributing to the net employment decline included community and social services, construction, agriculture, trade, and manufacturing.