Unisa’s thriving in a complex economic landscape

By Nhlanhla Mbatha The University of South Africa (Unisa) recently achieved an unqualified audit opinion for the 2022 financial year, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s journey toward financial resilience and governance excellence. Unisa’s Vice Chancellor and Principal Puleng LenkaBula said this commendable outcome is an affirmation of Unisa’s robust financial management underpinned by ethical stewardship

and transparency, demonstrating that “we are not only fulfilling our fiscal obligations but are thriving in a complex economic landscape”. “An unqualified audit is a rigorous assessment indicating that our financial statements fairly and accurately represent Unisa’s financial performance and position,” LenkaBula said. This acknowledgment is especially significant given the fiscal pressures facing higher education institutions globally and in South Africa. In recent years, we have steadily grown our reserves from R8 billion in 2018 to more than R17 billion by 2022, she said.

“This achievement reflects a proactive approach to financial sustainability, ensuring we continue to serve South Africa’s educational needs and position ourselves as a leader in higher education finance,” she said. She added that Unisa’s commitment to good governance goes beyond finances, adding that the institution was actively involved in audits by both the Council on Higher Education (CHE) and the Commonwealth of Learning (CoL), which “validate our comprehensive distance education model”. She said these audits reflect Unisa’s dedication to academic quality, with Unisa ranking among the top institutions in the country for research outputs and doctoral graduates.