Update your spring wardrobe with G-Star RAW’s Kairori 3D Slim Jeans, inspired by the motocross industry

Johannesburg - The warm weather might have officially reached South African shores, but that doesn’t mean you have to put away your favourite denims. G-Star RAW has just stocked their new men’s style: the Kairori 3D Slim Jeans. Named after the formidable motocross racer Tony Cairoli, these ultra jeans can be styled up or down and their versatile design is perfect for the springtime. The inspiration

Revered motocross racer Tony Cairoli is the muse behind the collection’s name, with his career spanning over two decades. His persistence to dominate the motocross industry ultimately led to him winning seven World Motocross Championship titles. The Kairori collection, which pays homage to Tony and the motocross industry is now available to be shopped in South Africa. The fit

The 3D slim jeans make use of high-performance stretch denim with elasticity, with the Premium Kairori 3D slim jeans using Japanese stretch denim fabric, making sure that the wearer experiences ultra comfort and a high-quality stretch. The versatile cut draws inspiration from motocross pants with ample space around the waist area. It also features three-dimensional darts at the knee part to encourage ease of knee bending and a saddle patch that reinforces the crotch and hip area. How to style the Kairori jeans