Update your spring wardrobe with G-Star RAW’s Kairori 3D Slim Jeans, inspired by the motocross industry

Johannesburg - The warm weather might have officially reached South African shores, but that doesn’t mean you have to put away your favourite denims. G-Star RAW has just stocked their new men’s style: the Kairori 3D Slim Jeans. Named after the formidable motocross racer Tony Cairoli, these ultra jeans can be styled up or down and their versatile design is perfect for the springtime.
The inspiration
Revered motocross racer Tony Cairoli is the muse behind the collection’s name, with his career spanning over two decades. His persistence to dominate the motocross industry ultimately led to him winning seven World Motocross Championship titles.
The Kairori collection, which pays homage to Tony and the motocross industry is now available to be shopped in South Africa.
The fit
The 3D slim jeans make use of high-performance stretch denim with elasticity, with the Premium Kairori 3D slim jeans using Japanese stretch denim fabric, making sure that the wearer experiences ultra comfort and a high-quality stretch.
The versatile cut draws inspiration from motocross pants with ample space around the waist area. It also features three-dimensional darts at the knee part to encourage ease of knee bending and a saddle patch that reinforces the crotch and hip area.
How to style the Kairori jeans
Take your pick at how you’ll choose to rock the denims – pair them with a crisp button-down shirt for a formal work event, or with a golf shirt when you’re grabbing a cold one with the gents. Available locally in a meteorite black or faded blue colourway, the outfit pairings are limitless.
Switch out your formal work kicks for the D Staq Tonal slides and hit the beach for some much-needed sunshine and fresh air. Grabbing an early dinner? A quick outfit change was never easier than slipping on the Attacc Basic sneakers, taking your outfit from daytime leisure to evening ready.
Shop the new Kairori 3D slim collection and all the items included above at a G-Star store near you or online from g-star.com/en_za to unleash your signature spring look.