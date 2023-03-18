Wanted: SA police constables to work in Australia

Johannesburg - South African police constables are being sought abroad in Australia in a recruitment programme. The Queensland Police Service in Australia is inviting South African police members to apply for jobs.

In a Facebook post, the Queensland Police Service calls on SAPS members to “bring your policing skills to Queensland Australia. We’re now recruiting experienced constables from South Africa.” Queensland police recruitment officer Timira Josiffe said police officers who had five years’ experience could make an application, and added that officers would have to meet the Department of Immigration’s visa eligibility requirements. “Thank you for your inquiry regarding the International Sponsorship Programme. The following general information is relevant to enquiries regarding the QPS International Police recruitment campaign,” he wrote.

They said foreign nationals with policing experience could apply despite not being an Australian citizen or permanent resident but had to complete various assessments. Certain requirements included completing a physiological test and had to be under the age of 55 without any grievances on their previous visa applications. Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said they had yet to be informed of the recruitment drive. “I am not aware of our SAPS members being sought abroad, and I’ve consulted with our structures. Nobody seems to be aware.”

On the page, some police members enquired about the opportunity, and asked about experience needed to apply. Other Facebook users, part of the Proudly South African In Perth group, reacted to the Australian police’s post. Jennifer Naude wrote: “Have they seen the SAP lately? Most of them would not even pass the beep test. Not to mention their literacy levels and ability to apply the law. How many good quality police officers are left and how are they going to ensure they get those ones?”