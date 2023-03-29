WATCH & LOOK: Denim re-imagined – AI brings one-of-a-kind G-Star RAW piece to life

Johannesburg - The future is officially here and is already innovating the fashion world as we know it. This is as G-Star RAW becomes the first denim brand to create AI-designed garments in real life.

Using artificial intelligence to create 12 unique designs, the internationally renowned denim brand explained that their use of AI was a testament to their commitment to creating the future of denim. “Innovation is ingrained in the G-Star DNA, and the use of AI in the design process showcases the brand’s willingness to embrace new technologies and push the limits of denim design,” G-Star RAW said. The fashion brand explained that the 12 unique designs were generated through AI with the creative input of G-Star RAW’s design team, and one of the pieces was brought to life in the form of a RAW denim couture piece.

“The resulting pieces are a unique combination of cutting-edge technology and timeless design, showcasing the brand’s expertise in creating high-quality denim garments,” G-Star RAW said. The AI Denim Cape, made of raw denim, is a one-of-a-kind piece that showcases the possibilities of AI in fashion design. It will be on display at a G-Star RAW store in Amsterdam, where customers can experience the future of denim first-hand.