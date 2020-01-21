WATCH: Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist is reluctantly taking his show to the UK









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video It’s difficult for Andre Grove, 50, to hide his sadness. For 28 years he has mesmerised South African audiences with his powers of hypnosis. Now that it’s coming to an end, the successful stage hypnotist, who is better known as Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist, is readying himself for his final shows in Joburg before he moves to the UK. “I was always going to grow old and die in this beautiful country,” said Grove. This week the popular entertainer announced that he would be hanging up his coat to practise his hypnosis on other willing participants abroad. But it’s a decision that was forced on the entertainer.

“Unfortunately, the theatre industry in South Africa is going in the wrong direction. There’s been a drastic decline in attendance figures.

“I’ve gotten to a point where it’s just no longer financially viable to perform in South Africa.”

Grove will leave in April, shortly after he completes his farewell tour, which kicks off next week at the Studio Theatre at Montecasino.

He says he’s been struggling financially for years.

Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist, aka Andre Grove, is leaving South Africa after 28 years on stage to practise his hypnosis skills on willing participants in the UK.





“It’s been tough business-wise, more than anything else. That being said, the audiences are fantastic and the fans have been great.”

Grove hopes he is able to make a name for himself in a country he’s not familiar with and admits he is nervous about the move. He doesn’t have any family or friends in the UK aside from a handful of fans.

“It’s a daunting experience for me,” said Grove.

“I have a few fans there who have happily agreed to pick me up from the airport and help me settle in.

“It will just be me and my two dogs. I’m staying in a tiny two-bedroom apartment. I have no idea where it is.

“I also decided to sell everything in South Africa, so I’m even going without a bed. I’m going back to being a teenager.”

Grove is unsure of whether his family-friendly hypnotist shows will work in the UK.

“A lot of hypnotists in the UK perform in men’s working clubs. It’s a place for drinking. Very much a bar show instead of a theatre show. I’m aiming to do theatre shows and I have to break into that market soon.”

Should his productions not work, Grove will have to consider adapting and changing his routine.

“I might have to consider going kind of dirty instead of sticking to a family show. That is what the UK people are accustomed to with shows like this.”

If he doesn’t manage to crack the UK market, Grove will head back home.

“I have saved up enough money to be able to settle in and pay the rent for the first four or five months while being unemployed. Thereafter I hope my show has taken off, otherwise I’ll be coming back with two dogs underneath my arms and I’ll be joining my South African comrades again.”

Andre in action during his hypnosis sessions.





The UK wasn’t his first choice.

“The UK is the only place that would take me. Canada said that I’m too old. I would love to go to the US and perform in Las Vegas.

“However I haven’t been able to get a green card yet. I’m playing the green card lottery, so that’s my hope.

“In April, the green card lottery results come out. If I happen to get lucky, then I’ll change direction. I wouldn’t even have second thoughts.”

