WATCH: Challenges are rife but the Kathlehong Tigers are hungry to succeed

Challenges are rife but the Kathlehong Tigers are hungry to succeed

There’s still a long way to go before training begins, but Sinethemba Dawethi is already on the field and raring to go. He is the first member of the Katlehong Tigers Rugby Club to arrive at the Huntersfield Stadium in the township on the East Rand. He is over an hour early for training. He does this to set an example to the rest of the squad. “Coach always tells me that if I arrive early at training, I can conquer the world,” Dawethi, the captain, says as he laces up his boots. “Not only do I motivate the players on the field, but I also try and help them with life problems and other aspects of their lives.”

Katlehong Tigers is the township’s first rugby club and was established more than eight years ago. Prior to that, no rugby was played here.

“I have only lived in Katlehong for two years, so for the coach to have such faith in me is beyond special.”

As players start arriving at the neglected training ground, Dawethi greets each of his teammates and gives them a short pep talk and asks if they’ve had something to eat.

“Many of my teammates come to training with empty stomachs. You cannot play rugby like that.”

Today, one of his teammates has come with an enormous lunch box, which he plans to share with everyone.

Then, coach Bongani Mavimbela begins putting his troops through their paces, starting with a light jog around the stadium.

The players have to be careful because the ground is uneven and there are several patches without grass.

Katlehong Tigers Club comprises 57 male players starting from the age of 11. Today, only half of the group pitched for practice.

Mavimbela says many of his players are only able to attend training three times a week as they cannot afford to pay for transport.

“We try to help where we can, but it’s difficult when the club has no financial support.”

Katlehong Tigers receives a small stipend from the Valke Union, but it’s not nearly enough to run the club efficiently. There is also a shortage of equipment, kits, and battles to travel to away league games because of transport costs; and they have been unable to improve and upgrade the stadium without funding or sponsorship.

“It’s very difficult for the boys to train on this field, but they have passion and love for this game and don’t worry. They just want to participate, regardless of what the field is like.

“This is the only field we have in the entire Katlehong. It’s a huge challenge we are facing, so we rather participate with what we have than nothing at all.”

Mavimbela has been involved in the club for the past three years. While he admits he has only become familiar with the sport in the past three years, he says the journey has been incredible.

“This is an amazing platform that introduces and helps kids who probably don’t know anything about rugby. They get to learn and understand the sport.

“Plus, they learn to stay away from drugs and unnecessary things. At Katlehong Rugby Club, we grow them and help them to become something within the community we live in.”

While the club only accommodates boys and men, Mavimbela says plans to include females this year are under way.

“We don’t have girls yet since we need a female coach that is able to coach them. We need to make sure that when the girls arrive, the boys are all well disciplined and know how to respect their female counterparts.”

After a light jog around the field, it’s time for the players to practice their tackling, before enjoying a game of touch rugby.

Mavimbela heads to the club’s container at the stadium where he brings out the rugby balls, cones, and tackle bags.

“We leave our equipment in our container here at the stadium. Recently, we had to upgrade the security on our container as thieves tried to break in and steal our equipment,” says Mavimbela.

“We don’t have a sponsor or funding, so if our equipment gets stolen, our entire rugby club will have to come to a halt.”

Despite the club facing enormous challenges daily, they have excelled in the various leagues they’ve played in.

Last year, the club reached the semi-final in a major rugby cup tournament in the East Rand.

One of the club’s star players, Nkosana Nkosi, has been part of the club for two years. The 19-year-old has lived in Katlehong all his life.

“It’s been really fun,” says Nkosi. “I have been playing rugby since high school, but in Grade 11, I learned about this team and decided to try out. I thought instead of sitting at home and doing nothing, why not join my home team.”

He says he wants to bring pride to his hometown.

“When you think of a person from the Kasi, you don’t take them seriously. The first thing people think of you is that you are either a thief or you are involved in gang violence, or involved in drugs, which is not always the case.

“Sports like this are always good for the youth to improve our township and to help the youth stay off substances like alcohol and other dangerous things.”

Siphephelo Mtshali, another of Katlehong’s star players who recently got a bursary from the Cell C Sharks, says rugby helped him change his life around.

“Growing up, I was a very naughty kid, a lost kid. I would be given money to buy groceries, and I would run away with the money. I decided to take up sports to keep me busy, and it really helped. First, it was soccer, then athletics. But when I started playing rugby, I knew it was the best sport for me.”

He says the emergence of talented professional black rugby players has changed the landscape of the sport, and now black people in townships look at the sport differently compared to before.

“Every day, when I come to practice, I think of guys like Siya Kolisi and (Makazole) Mapimpi who have a similar background to myself. They kept on pushing for their dreams and eventually they made it, which gives me hope.

“It just goes to show, your background doesn’t matter. You can have anything you want in life, as long as you work hard.”

Tsebo Malakeng, who is a coach and player at Katlehong Tigers, believes the club has the potential to produce Springboks in the near future if the club can be helped financially.

“We don’t have rugby posts. Sometimes we don’t even have balls to play with. But there’s no doubt that this team is full of raw talent. If we are given the right tools, and someone comes forward with sponsorship, we can go really far.

These boys are hungry to succeed. Give us a helping hand, and one day, at least one of these boys will be doing our country proud. I guarantee you.”

As the sun begins setting, it’s time for Katlehong’s Tigers to head home.

Tomorrow, they will be back, hungrier as ever.

