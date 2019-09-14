To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Nizreen Samodien can’t stop smiling. The musician from Bosmont in Johannesburg has released a brand new song with one of Nigeria’s hottest talents, Ice Prince. She had been dying to collaborate with the hip hop artist for years and now her dream has come true.

“Nigerians have such a beautiful and intricate understanding of music, so I’m absolutely thrilled to have a song with Ice (Prince),” said Samodien.

Her new single Paradise has also signalled her comeback as an artist, having taken a lengthy break from her music career.

And Paradise symbolises far more than the release of just another song.

Her journey had been filled with plenty of dark moments which almost caused Samodien to walk away from her promising career.

The 32-year-old was on the verge of quitting her after she was sexually and physically abused on numerous occasions by people in the music industry in South Africa.

The abuse at the hands of “big shots” in the music industry derailed her career and slipped her into depression.

“I couldn’t admit it to myself because you don’t know when these things are happening to you. You overlook it, because as a woman you are worried that nobody will believe you, or you just come from a background where you believe that no matter what happens to you, you get up the next day and move on.

“But it’s so hard to carry the pain, and you don’t realise it. At one point you just implode. I allowed external elements to spark my deterioration and I just lost focus.

“I became skinny, I was drinking a lot and I was just lost.”

Samodien said she also became very angry and found herself in a dark space.

“Nothing was working out. I was pushing away every opportunity. I was a complete mess. I lost my way. I lost my sound and my identity.

“The sexual and physical abuse was happening a lot. You forget that it happens in the moment because it is so disorientating, so you move on.”

Samodien said she was also barred from getting financial assistance because she turned down sexual advances by several men in the music industry.

“I approached certain individuals for financial assistance so I could push my music and more often than not men would make sexual advances.

“When you say no to them they withdraw, and go silent.”

This forced Samodien to question her career as a musician.

“The moment I decided that I’m not going to do music anymore I went into depression. The thought of not writing songs and performing really broke me.”

Despite the years of abuse Samodien refused to give up on her career.

“I knew that it would be a long and hard journey with plenty of challenges, but I pushed on, and I constantly reminded myself that even if I don’t feel okay, I will get there eventually.”

Her determination and hunger to succeed reignited her career.

She now has the chance to start afresh and launch her promising career.

Samodien said she was thrilled to have made her comeback with an artist like Ice Prince.

“It’s the very first love song that I’ve ever been able to write. I’m a really good song writer, but I’ve never written love songs because it just felt so unauthentic for me. I’ve never experienced true love before.

“I always write about heartbreak or sadness or socio-economic issues. And then I fell in love. It didn’t work out though, but it felt so good that it inspired me to write this song.”

Collaborating with a Nigerian artist, she hoped would help her launch her international music career.

“Right now Nigerian artists are taking over the music industry. I’ve always wanted to work with Ice Prince, but have been scared to reach out. The industry is tough. But I’m really good at networking and managed to network my way into these circles.”

Samodien said that when she approached him, he loved the song instantly.

“I was so nervous. While listening to it , he said I’m jumping in on it, I love the song. The next day he sent it back with his vocals. He is such a supportive artist, and he is so amazing. One of those we could learn from. He is super humble.”

“I’ve been pushing for so many years, since I was a child. Unfortunately sometimes you’re just not in the right space, it’s not your time. You need to work on yourself a little.

“Even though I’ve been in the industry for some time, this is really my comeback. I’m ready,” she said.

