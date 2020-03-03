WATCH: Despite performing groundbreaking transplant, SA doctor still lacks funding

For the past year, Professor Mashudu Tshifularo has been inundated with enquiries from patients across the world desperate for his help. As the first person in the world to successfully transplant 3D-printed bones into the middle ear of a patient with hearing loss, it’s easy to understand why the Limpopo-born doctor is so highly sought after. “I receive at least 10 emails a day from patients around the world who desperately need my help,” says Tshifularo, the head of the department of otorhinolaryngology at the University of Pretoria and Steve Biko Academic Hospital. “These patients come from India, China, America, the UK, and many more countries. “It’s a huge honour to know that people from around the world are looking to myself and to South Africa for help.”

But while the 55-year-old ear, nose and throat specialist would love to provide solutions for those who battle with hearing problems, he is unable to help any other patients using the revolutionary technology.

A lack of funding and support has meant that Tshifularo’s plans of conducting clinical trials on his pioneering research has ground to a halt.

A year ago, in groundbreaking surgery at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, he implanted 3D-printed bones into the middle ear of Thabo Molishiwa, 40, who regained his full hearing.

Without clinical trials and further research, he is unable to conduct other operations like that on Moshiliwa using 3D technology.

“On Monday, I received a touching email from a young girl in America. She told me that she had lost her hearing in one of her ears, and her doctors told her there is nothing they can do to help her. I told her this technology was made precisely for her. Her family said money was no problem - they would fly over to South Africa so they can get the help they needed.

“But sadly, I cannot help her. I told her once I have conducted the clinical trials we can proceed. It’s sad that money is holding us back from helping people in South Africa and around the world.”

Tshifularo, the first black ear, nose and throat specialist in South Africa and one of the youngest to join the then Medical University of SA’s (now Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University) department of otorhinolaryngology, requires several million rand to go ahead with the clinical trials.

“The delay is from ethical clearance, which I hope will be resolved soon Watch this space.

“From where I’m sitting, I’m meant to get support from all over, after what myself and my team have achieved in the medical field. It was groundbreaking, just like when Chris Barnard performed the world’s first highly publicised heart transplant.

“But shockingly, we have hardly received any support to further our research into this groundbreaking technology.”

The only support has been from the National Research Foundation and businessman Patrice Motsepe and his foundation, who have offered funding. “Mr Motsepe is an angel - he is the only one who thought my ideas were good. I want to thank him for having foresight, and seeing where medical innovation and development are going.

“We have so many problems as a country but we cannot stay behind because advances are coming. When we have a spark of innovation and new ideas, we need to run with it.”

Tshifularo has already held advanced talks with several countries to further his research elsewhere.

“The thing is that I just feel like I’m being delayed because of the lack of support. There are people in China, the UK, America, who want to get on board with the vision I share.”

Should he get the go-ahead to do clinical trials, Tshifularo said his next order of business would be travelling across the continent to do charity work for children battling with hearing problems.

“I sit down with many children who cannot hear and whose families cannot afford operations to fix the problems, and it breaks my heart and I cry for them.

“I can’t wait to do clinical trials, because that will lead to helping improve millions of people’s lives. Once we finish that, and scientifically analyse and fine-tune the whole procedure, we can go to commercialising it all over the world.”

