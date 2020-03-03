WATCH: Despite the challenges, there is pride at the Alexandra Rugby Club

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

There is no question of Andile Kahla’s loyalty to his rugby club. As one of Alexandra’s most talented and longest-serving rugby players, Kahla has had numerous opportunities to leave behind his struggling rugby club to join more well-established clubs in Joburg. But he has resisted the temptation, not because he lacks ambition, but because of his loyalty to the team that has stood by him through everything. Having spent all his life in the vibrant township, the 30-year-old takes great pride in throwing on the Alexandra rugby jersey. The number 8, who represents Alexandra Rugby Club’s first team and is a coach for several youth teams within the club, also wants to serve as an inspiration for youngsters in Alex who aspire to be rugby players.

“What kind of a message would I be sending to the youth of Alex if I jumped ship and joined another club? Definitely not the right one,” Kahla says.

Despite the club having close to no money, and the daily difficulties they face, Kahla remains firm. “I’ve been at the club since I was a little boy, so it means something to me. I stay here because the jersey means something to me.

“Even though myself and my family struggled financially, the money meant nothing. Swopping a little money for your home shirt wasn’t worth it at all.

“There’s been plenty of ups and downs at this club, but we have stuck together through it all. Slowly, things are getting better.”

One day, the club will be strong and will develop some of the best rugby talent in the country, he believes. “I want to be part of it.”

Kahla is also involved in youth development, helping to recruit young boys and girls passionate about the sport and who want to play rugby.

But convincing parents that their children should play rugby is not always easy. “Rugby is sort of a touchy subject in our community. Black parents don’t want their kids to play rugby. They have this negative perception of the sport, so we’ve always had a struggle recruiting players.

“The first thing that parents ask us is if their kids are going to get hurt. They are worried that someone will bite their kid or they’ll get severe injuries.”

Still, the club boasts over 500 players in various age categories with the interest surging following the Springboks exploits in the Rugby World Cup last year.

Bok captain Siya Kolisi and Makazole Mapimpi’s rise in the sport have inspired youngsters. “These players broke down barriers. Black people, especially in townships in Joburg, see rugby as a white sport, so having role models such as Kolisi and Mapimpi shows our people that we can play and black people can succeed in rugby.

“It has shown these young boys that it doesn’t matter where you come from, you can make it and go as far as you want to.”

Alexandra Rugby Club comprises various girls and boys teams, all of whom train at the Kwabhekilanga Sports Ground in the Far East Bank of Alexandra every afternoon.

While each team is registered to compete in a league with neighbouring teams, the club battles to fulfil the majority of its league fixtures as they are unable to travel to their games due to a lack of finances and sponsorship.

It wasn’t until last year that the sports ground was able to host any of its own rugby fixtures as the ground wasn’t deemed fit to play on until a major revamp took place.

Coaches and managers at the club also aren’t paid for their duties and provide their time and services for free.

Thabiso Milan| Picture"Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)





The club’s manager, Elias Mpengu, says a lack of sponsorship has seriously hampered its growth. “We only started playing fixture games on this field last year,” says Mpengu. “All these years, we weren’t able to play fixtures here. The field was in a terrible condition, and we weren’t meeting the Boksmart requirements.”

While the club does get some assistance from the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, it’s not nearly enough to run the club efficiently.

“We don’t have any sponsor and the team is growing bigger and bigger. We don’t have any transport to honour our fixtures, and that creates more problems.

“Because of our inability to honour fixtures, we end up losing our best players to clubs like Wanderers. We have the kids, but we don’t have the resources and facilities, so other more established clubs in the area take advantage of this.

“When we do end up transporting our kids to games now and then, we have to take the money out of our own pockets.”

The club also battles with kits. “As we don’t have sponsorship, it’s very difficult to provide our various teams with kits to play in. The kids come with the clothes they have and that’s the best we can do.

“At times, we look like a circus because everyone is wearing a different colour, but I always say beggars can’t be choosers, so we put our heads down and give our best no matter what we’re wearing. Some kids don’t even have boots and have to play in their torn takkies or school shoes, but there is nothing we can do.”

In spite of these difficulties, the club has developed several talented young rugby players, like 19-year-old Kamogelo Thloloe.

She has been part of the club for the past four years and was recently chosen to represent her province, the Golden Lions.

“When I had initially told friends and family that I was taking up rugby, nobody was happy about it,” says Thloloe. “I was continuously discouraged and was told it wasn’t a sport for girls so I should take up soccer instead as it is a safer sport. But I chose it to try something different, and I couldn’t be happier now.”

These days, Thloloe’s family and friends support her wholeheartedly.

“Now all my girlfriends are interested in taking up rugby because they see the success I have enjoyed in the sport.”

She hasn’t forgotten her roots. Every afternoon, she is at the sports ground fulfilling her duty as a coach to young girls at Alex Rugby Club.

“I want to do everything in my power to help take this club forward and to inspire young girls to take up rugby.”

One young girl who has been inspired by Thloloe’s exploits on the rugby field is 11-year-old Mathapelo Mofokeng.

She is thrilled to be playing rugby. “My mom and dad are a little worried that I play rugby because they think the sport is dangerous, but I love it. One day, I would like to play for the Lions, just like my coach and eventually play for the Boks.”

Apart from developing rugby stars, the club is determined to keep teenagers off the streets by encouraging them to take up the sport.

“When you think of Alex, you think of Ama-gangsters, the high crime rate, and the poverty,” says Jack Moloi, a player and coach at the club. “We want people to start thinking of Alex as a place where talented individuals are born and developed. We have an abundance of talent that is just waiting to be unearthed. The next Siya Kolisi could very well come from Alex.”

The Saturday Star