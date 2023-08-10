WATCH: Empowering the future - Generational wealth education takes financial literacy to new heights

Johannesburg - He’s gone on to achieve what most youngsters his age could only dream of achieving. Having made the elusive Forbes 30 under 30 list and having recently become a CEO of a media conglomerate, Joburg-based entrepreneur Zareef Minty wants to share the knowledge with youth from around the country.

So with that in mind, the youngster has taken it upon himself to address financial literacy among young people in South Africa. With his brainchild, Generational Wealth Education (GWE), Minty is determined to revolutionise South Africa’s financial landscape, one that will eventually see financial education integrated into the country’s educational curriculum. Financial challenges have long been a prevailing issue among South African youth.

A study by Eighty20 revealed that about 20% of the 1.2 million South African youth between the ages of 18 and 24 were credit-active. This alarming statistic showcases the urgent need for comprehensive financial literacy programmes that equip the youth with essential knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of personal finance. Adding to the concerns, student debt in South Africa has soared, reaching a staggering 16.5 billion as of March 2022. This burden weighs heavily on the shoulders of the young generation, hindering their ability to achieve financial stability and build a prosperous future.

Recognising that traditional approaches to teaching finance may not resonate with the younger audience, Zareef has ingeniously incorporated youthful and engaging elements into Generational Wealth Education. One of the striking ways Zareef makes financial literacy fun is through his TikTok account, as he quizzes students and random individuals on general knowledge questions related to money management and finance. Those who answer the majority of questions correctly stand a chance to win money as a reward.

This interactive and entertaining approach has resonated with the youth, making them eager to learn more about managing their finances. Beyond social media, Minty has expanded the Generational Wealth Education movement to television. His DSTV show on INX Prime, aptly named the “Generational Wealth Education” segment, features interviews with celebrities, professionals, and high-profile individuals from diverse fields. These interviews cover various aspects associated with financial education, such as funding opportunities, credit scores, mindset changes, self- development and practical financial tips. By showcasing real-life examples and experiences, Minty aims to inspire and empower his audience to take control of their financial destinies.

Minty strongly believes that financial education should be an integral part of the school curriculum. By introducing financial literacy early on in students' lives, he envisions a society that will approach money management with confidence and intelligence. Such a transformation could potentially lead to reduced instances of debt, improved investment decisions and greater overall financial well-being for individuals and communities. Generational Wealth Education seeks to break the cycle of financial illiteracy and equip the youth with the necessary tools to achieve economic prosperity.

By embracing innovation and catering to the interests of the younger generation, Minty’s approach to financial literacy promises to leave a lasting impact on South Africa’s economic landscape. In conclusion, Minty’s Generational Wealth Education is a groundbreaking initiative that addresses the pressing issue of financial illiteracy among South African youth. By infusing fun and interactive elements into financial education, Minty has successfully captured the attention of the younger generation, making them eager to learn about managing their finances wisely.