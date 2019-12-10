WATCH: Grooming gift at homeless shelter









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video It might be an overcast, wet morning in Johannesburg but Nomsa Mlduli is about to discover that her nails are going to brighten up her day. Still dressed in her heart embroidered pink fluffy pajamas, the 25-year-old enters the common room at the City of Johannesburg’s homeless shelter in Hillbrow and takes a seat at the make-shift beauty salon that has been set-up to provide grooming services to the destitute who seek shelter at the premises. While Mlduli might not be accustomed to being pampered, she knows what she likes. She chooses a maroon shade of nail polish and politely requests for her beautician to shape her nails into a square shape. During the entire duration of her manicure, she sits in silence and keenly observes as her nails are cut, cleaned, shaped, buffed and coloured.

“Every woman likes to look and feel good,” Mdluli told The Saturday Star during a visit to the homeless shelter this week.

“I know it's just my nails that were done but it gives me confidence to go out there and look for a job.”

Graduates from the Afrika Tikkun programme provide grooming services to the homeless at a shelter in Hillbrow. | NOKUTHULA MBATHA African News Agency (ANA)





Mdluli, who has been living at the homeless shelter for the past few months, was part of a group of vagrants who were groomed by previously unemployed youngsters from townships around Johannesburg.

With just a few items at the impromptu beauty salon and barber shop, these graduates managed to uplift those in need.

They underwent three months of beauty training as part of non-profit organisation Afrika Tikkun’s career development YES programme which was established last year.

The project’s coordinator Shaun Unterslak explained that the intensive training course teaches employed youngsters, many of whom singehandly run households, are abused women and single mothers, the skills to help equip them to succeed in the beauty industry.

During the course, these men and women learn how to do manicures, pedicures, facials, shaving, haircuts and even advanced weave application techniques.

As part of the programme, they also received comprehensive beauty kits equipped with items such as fake eyelashes, tweezers, nail polishes, acetone, scissors and blades which will aid them as they begin their careers.

“The beauty about the beauty and hair industry is that growth is very high,” Unterslak insists.

“There are actually more customers seeking beauty services than the people who can actually service them.”

While many consider the beauty industry to be saturated and superficial, Unterslak disagrees and considers this career path as providing a solution to the country’s distressingly high unemployment rate.

“From the emerging black middle class perspective, it was the perfect industry to allow young people who don't have the necessary qualifications or good a good education that will enable them to find jobs.”

Graduates from the Afrika Tikkun programme provide grooming services to the homeless at a shelter in Hillbrow. | NOKUTHULA MBATHA African News Agency (ANA)





Following their training, these young graduates now have the opportunity to rent a chair at an existing salon, find employment in prominent beauty studios or even start their own businesses either at home or at an alternative location of their choice.

But some of them have been hired by the City of Johannesburg to provide grooming services on a regular basis to the destitute homeless men and women at their Hillbrow shelter.

While these vagrants will receive these services free of charge, ABSA will pay them a salary for their services for up to a year.

“The idea is that the homeless will have a place to be groomed before they go for interviews,” said Unterslak.

“The men can get a haircut and the women can get their nails and hair done by these graduates at the shelter which will give them the confidence to go a meeting rather than going to an interview feeling insecure.”

“It is unfortunate but appearances are important and people have respect for those who are groomed.”

While the beauty industry is regarded as a female dominated industry, male students where also providing grooming services.

One of them was Justice Nedawaila from Alexandra whose passion for the industry saw him perfecting men’s haircuts in a single day.

“I really enjoy making people feel good,” the 25-year-old said.

Nedawaila’s life changed when he discovered the Afrika Tikkun beauty course through a community member a few months ago.

Since then, he has also been doing home visits around Alexandra and embraced the craft so much that he already has regular clients.

“They keep coming back for more,” he boasted.

Even Nkululeko Mazibuko who lives at the homeless shelter and got a haircut from the youngster, was impressed with his skills.

Graduates from the Afrika Tikkun programme provide grooming services to the homeless at a shelter in Hillbrow. | NOKUTHULA MBATHA African News Agency (ANA)





“I asked him for a Jacob Zuma chiskop (bald haircut) and he did it so nicely that I almost fell asleep,” he said.

“I look so handsome now thanks to him.”

Mazibuko who is unemployed also dreams of learning these skills, not only to make money but also to help other men look their best.

He might be part of the new set of Afrika Tikkun beauty graduates as the NPO also plans on training some of those from the homeless shelter.

Meanwhile Afrika Tikkun and Unterslak who is an instrumental part of this project and even occasionally drives his graduates to job interviews, hopes that more organisations will get involved in the programme that aims to provide unemployed youngsters with vital skills in the lucrative beauty industry.

“It gives young people, like a young mother who didn't plan on having a child at 15, the chance to improve her life.”

He also hopes more can be done to assist the homeless as they attempt to lift themselves out of their dire situations.

“The homeless are people just like you and me and they also deserve respect and dignity.”

The Saturday Star