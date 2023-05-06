WATCH: How Dillan Oliphant’s authenticity is seeing his star continue to rise

Johannesburg: From the very first moment Dillan Oliphant entered the comedy scene over a decade ago, he was determined to be true to himself. When he took to the stage, he spoke comically about his own background and experiences in the hope that it would resonate with the audience.

And over 10 years later, this authenticity has seen him become an award-winning comedian whose content on stage as well as on social media has earned him legions of fans. “I am uniquely and proudly myself,” Oliphant told The Saturday Star this week. Dillan Oliphant won the ‘Sauce of the Year Award, presented by Mrs Ball’s’ Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards. Picture:Supplied “I know who I am and where I come from and I just try to do my own thing, whether it's on the stage or on social media.”

This approach has seen the Eldorado Park comedian win the Sauce of the Year Award, presented by Mrs Ball’s’ Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards last month. His winning video was for his hilarious take on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “missing” iPad during a press conference back in June 2021. “It was amazing to be acknowledged by the comedy industry and the fans who voted for me,” Oliphant said.

This video is just one of many that the Joburg funnyman has created and has consequently seen him become a household name and internet sensation. And content from Oliphant just like this, as well as others including politics and current affairs, is being enjoyed on screens across the country. But it is perhaps his football content for which he is most acclaimed, and ‒ depending on which team you support ‒ for which he is also notorious.

Oliphant, a life-long Manchester United fan, bases much of his video content on the English football club, which includes amusing match previews, reactions and transfer news. This includes other football teams, too, something he said he enjoys as the sport is all about the banter. “I have a love-hate relationship with Liverpool and also Arsenal fans who support my content, and I think this is because at the end of the day, it's just football and it's not that deep.” “As a football fan, you just have to take it on the chin because we all have bad moments as a football club and the sport is there for us to enjoy, banter included.”

And even former English football star Michael Owen, who scores of Oliphant’s fans have come to comically know as his somewhat football arch-rival, found the light side of his humour. The former football star was in South Africa during the the 2022 Fifa World Cup for punditry duties for SuperSport and was recorded in a video laughing in reaction Oliphant’s “F#@k Michael Owen” social media sign-offs. “That Michael Owen video was crazy and it really surprised me.”

And while Oliphant is loved or hated for his football comedy, he insists that his comedic takes on current affairs are often the ones who bring in the most views and interactions. “Most of the stand-up comedy that I do is basically commentary on social issues and I have learnt to use my voice and not shy away from my opinions.” “Social commentary also brings up a bigger audience, like my video on Ramaphosa and recently on Thabo Bester, and these topics are also things I am passionate about addressing, even if it's comedically, and I enjoy sharing my unique point of view.”

And as Oliphant's start continues to rise, he admits that he is grateful to make a living out of his passion for comedy and also admits that he already has many career highlights. Some of them include his recent Comics Choice win, opening for Trevor Noah as part of his "Nationwild" tour and being part of the writing for Comedy Central Roasts including those on Khanyi Mbau and Somizi. "I am also so grateful to have sold out shows across the country and for the opportunity to perform on big stages like "Blacks Only".