They joined a small group of protesters outside the family’s compound in Saxonwold last night as they called for the Guptas to be brought back to South Africa and be held accountable for their role in state capture.
Lund, also a resident of Saxonwold, said it was important to bring his children to the protest. “My kids are well aware of the issues facing the country,” said Lund. “You cannot read the news on any day without understanding the impact that state capture has had.
“I have to explain to my kids when the internet goes down that it is because of load shedding and then I explain to them where load shedding comes from.
“They also read the news and see the headlines. It’s pretty obvious that things have been run badly and money is missing.”