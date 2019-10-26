WATCH: Kathrada Foundation leads protest outside Gupta home









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Cape Town - Not even the early evening downpour in Joburg could stop Neil Lund and his family from protesting against the controversial Guptas. They joined a small group of protesters outside the family’s compound in Saxonwold last night as they called for the Guptas to be brought back to South Africa and be held accountable for their role in state capture. Lund, also a resident of Saxonwold, said it was important to bring his children to the protest. “My kids are well aware of the issues facing the country,” said Lund. “You cannot read the news on any day without understanding the impact that state capture has had. “I have to explain to my kids when the internet goes down that it is because of load shedding and then I explain to them where load shedding comes from. “They also read the news and see the headlines. It’s pretty obvious that things have been run badly and money is missing.”

The protest was organised by The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and Johannesburg Against Injustice.

“Our demand is that they must be extradited, we must sign treaties with countries which are possibly housing them, and the NPA must prosecute them,” said Prema Naidoo, a board member and former political prisoner.

“The Guptas have stolen money and corrupted our democracy. We are making this strong call today to have them brought back so that they can face the consequences,” said Naidoo.

“We need to commit ourselves to standing up for the poorest of the poor, the most vulnerable who will be the hardest hit because of corruption and state capture. Ultimately, the state capture project was to direct funding away from key state services to line the pockets of an elite few.”

Members from the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and Johannesburg Against Injustice held a picket outside the Gupta compound.

Activist Sadna Baltan said the protest had come at the perfect time. “Diwali is an opportune time to highlight the evils of the Guptas. The knowledge gained from the Zondo commission has given us insight into the deep levels of corruption that have plagued our country.”

One of the organisers, Peggy Pillay, said: “While the Guptas may have relocated, the monolith that occupies 1 Saxonwold Drive as well as the crisis that plagues our cash-strapped entities is a daily reminder of what they have left behind in a colonial fashion.

“This week President Cyril Ramaphosa urged us to be patient. However, we believe that while legal processes are important, justice should not be delayed where sufficient evidence exists to prosecute.”

