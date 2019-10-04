Johannesburg - Shocking new footage of the alleged ‘Rolex gang’ attacking motorists in Sandton has been revealed on social media.

The footage appears to show how the gang of at least three men on foot and others in a white Ford Fiesta initially pounced on a motorist in a black Mercedes Benz G Wagon.

The white Ford Fiesta appeared to have rammed into the black SUV as the gang wrestled with the motorist and removed his luxury watch. After the tussle and after a boom opens, the black SUV appears to escape as the gang attacks another motorist, appearing to fire gunshots towards them.

Watch The Footage

Video 1 Yesterday’s Rolex Gang robbery in Sandton. pic.twitter.com/snuGr81MZm — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 4, 2019

Earlier on Friday, Gauteng police said they had launched a manhunt following the robbery which took place on Thursday afternoon.





Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of a black Mercedes Benz was forced to stop after a black Ford Fiesta drove into his vehicle.





“Three suspects allegedly alighted from the Ford Fiesta and robbed him of his Rolex watch,” Makhubele said.

“The suspects allegedly abandoned their car and attempted to hijack a white BMW during which a shootout ensued between the owner of the BMW and the suspects,” he said.

Police said the suspects managed to hijack a VW Polo which was later found abandoned a few kilometres from the crime scene. Police were investigating cases of robbery, attempted hijacking and hijacking. No injuries or fatalities were reported.





Saturday Star