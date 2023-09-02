WATCH: Renowned Joburg dentistry and Miss World South Africa finalists put a smile on disadvantaged children’s faces

Johannesburg - This week, The Cahi dental and prosthodontic Practice in Johannesburg teamed up with The Miss World South Africa finalists to literally and figuratively put a smile on the face of the city’s disadvantaged children. As part of the ‘Beauty with a purpose’ campaign, the dental practice in Parktown hosted 60 kids from The Nashua Children’s Foundation on Wednesday and Thursday.

Apart from the pro-bono dental care they received, the youngsters were also treated to fun-filled festivities under the supervision of the Miss World South Africa finalists, who acted as caregivers to the children. The women provided guidance and support to the scared youngsters on the dental chair and spent time playing with them. The children from orphanages were also treated to snacks and beverages, had their faces painted and were entertained by a stilt walker who also made them special balloons. A youngster getting his face painted. Picture: Karishma Dipa. Dr Norman Cahi, who runs the practice with his daughter Chelsea, and his prosthodontist brother, Emile, told The Saturday Star that this outreach programme, which they have been running together with the Miss SA organisation for a decade, is his way of paying it forward.

“This work is important because as I am getting older, I am realising just how grateful and blessed I am to God, and it's my way of giving back,” he said. “This is also my way of empowering these children and making them feel loved and cared for and to put a smile on their beautiful faces.” He added that apart from providing these youngsters with oral and systemic care, the day’s festivities also gives their self-esteem a boost.

The Cahi dental and prosthodontic Practice and Miss World South Africa finalists with children from the Nashua Children’s Foundation. Picture: Karishma Dipa. “These kids need all the love they can get in the world,” said Cahi. Together with his daughter and brother, Cahi has also been running a dental wellness trust, which involves them going into the townships to show kids to wash hands and brush teeth. Meanwhile, the Miss World South Africa finalists were also thrilled to be a part of the initiative.

“This charity outreach programme is important for the children’s dental health and, as part of our ‘Beauty with a purpose’ campaign, it is so important to give back,” they said. “It is also important for us to be role models for these children and to allow them to dream bigger than what their circumstances are.” The Miss World South Africa finalists also wanted to “put a smile on the children’s faces.”