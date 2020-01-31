WATCH: Revolutionary Joburg clinic determined to put the hair back on your head









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video If you’re a guy, chances are you’ve freaked out about going bald at least once in your lifetime. As a 33-year-old guy, baldness is high on my list of concerns. In fact, it consumes my daily thoughts these days as I get older. The thought of sporting the “Joshua Door” look gives me the midnight sweats. You may think I’m overreacting, but I really do value the hair on my head- which I’m sure most of you other men do too. What worries me even more is the fact that hair loss runs in my family’s genetics, particularly in my father's family.

My dad proudly sports the “Joshua Door” look, bless him.

But I guess back in the day when dad started losing his hair, there wasn’t any state-of-the-art hair growth technology available for him to make use of.

Baldness is simply not an option for me, however.

Aside from my girlfriend loving my hair, I’ve always seen my hair as the crowning on my outfit. When my hair looks good, I feel good.

Thankfully in this day and age, there are an array of options available for men and women who are faced with hair loss.

In South Africa, in particular, there are several hair loss hair clinics that have popped up over the last few years.

Now, you are probably wondering why I haven't visited one of these hair loss clinics already?

Well, for one, I’ve had a number of friends who have undergone hair restoration procedures at various clinics in South Africa, with underwhelming results.

Some friends have even travelled overseas to undergo hair restoration procedures because they haven’t yielded any results from SA clinics.

Also, there aren't many affordable options in South Africa when it comes to hair restoration procedures.

However, this year things changed when I found out that one of the most reputable hair restoration clinics in the world, had opened up shop in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Alvi Armani, run by one of the worlds best FUE (follicular unit extraction) hair transplant surgeons in the world. Dr. Baubac Hayatdavoudi, opened up its doors in Johannesburg in June last year.

Image: supplied.





The Alvi Armani brand has been around for over two decades now, and opened its first branch in Toronto, before opening what is now its most recognised branch in Beverly Hills in 1999.

Since then branches have opened up around the world in countries such as Argentina, Dubai, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and most recently South Africa.

The award-winning hair clinic offers state of the art procedures to treat hair loss using a minimally invasive FUE technique for hair restoration.

The hair restoration clinic has also been a choice for several big name celebrities including the likes of Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher and American celebrity blogger Perez Hilton.

Athletes like Indian cricketers Amit Mishra and Stuart Binny have also turned to Alvi Armani for hair restoration treatments.

If Alvi Armani was responsible for maintaining Kutcher’s stunning crop of hair then surely I had to check the place out, right?

The Alvi Armani branch in Johannesburg is located at the Medical Mews in Sandton City Shopping centre.

After making an appointment I visited the Alvi Armani offices, where I sat down with Dr. Kashmal Kalan, who runs the Joburg branch.

Kalan trained under Baubac in Beverly Hills and was personally selected by

the President and Medical Director of Alvi Armani to open up their first branch in Africa.

Kalan specialises in hair loss treatment delivered via FUE hair transplant method after having pursued training in cosmetic medicine.

He is regarded as one of the most respected physicians in South Africa in the hair loss industry.

Kalan used to train at one of South Africa’s most prestigious academic hospitals, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, where he gained valuable experience and skill in surgical specialties, before heading to LA to train under Baubac.

He is now using his expertise gained to deliver top of the line hair restoration procedures at an affordable price.

After evaluating me, Kalan tells me that the procedure I would require is a Platelet Rich Plasma (“PRP”) therapy.

He informs me that my hair is thinning in the front of my head and at the crown of my head and so all that is required for now is a PRP therapy session, which should take around an hour.

Screenshot from video.





PRP therapy for hair loss is a three-step medical treatment in which a person's blood is drawn, processed, and then injected into the scalp.

There are various hair restoration treatments that are on offer at Alvi Armani, says Kalan.

“Our main treatment option is definitely the FUE hair transplant procedure, which is the only way to give back someone his or her own natural hair,” says Kalan.

“We do not use synthetic or manufactured hair for this procedure. Each hair follicle is carefully extracted from one part of your scalp (region that is resistant to balding) and implanted into an area that is bald or has thinned away.”

“We also focus on hair loss prevention strategies, including but not limited to Platelet Rich Plasma therapy, tailored medical treatments and products that help boost the scalp environment.”

After Kalan gives me step-by-step instructions on how the PRP treatment works, I am taken to the operating room where Kalan and his team prepare for my PRP treatment.

Kalan assures me that the treatment isn’t painful.

I find that hard to believe judging by all the needles that lay on the operating table- but nevertheless he promises me a pleasant experience.

After my blood is drawn, it is taken to another section of the clinic.

To produce PRP, my blood is put into a centrifuge machine.

The machine spins at a rapid rate, which separates the components of the blood.

Kalan then extracts the platelets for injection into my scalp.

Screenshot from video.





After getting an anaesthetic injection in my scalp, Kalan is ready to inject the platelets into the areas of my scalp where my hair is thinning.

During the procedure I am keen to learn about Kalan’s experience of working under Dr Baubac in LA.

“Working with Dr Baubac is an absolute privilege and by far the highlight of my career,” he says.

“The brand had many applicants from the best medical schools on every continent to become part of the private group of expert doctors that form the Alvi Armani brand.”

“The continuous development and learning from Dr Baubac who is globally known and voted to be the world’s best hair transplant surgeon is something that I remain incredibly humble and thankful for.”

Kalan says he worked closely with Baubac, who fine tuned his skills.

“What was crucial to note is that not every hair transplant is the same. There are a multitude of factors one needs to take into consideration before designing a new hairline or restoring a crown.”

“Dr Baubac spent a lot of time ensuring that my skill was on point and once I was able to meet the high standards set by Dr Armani and now Dr Baubac, I was granted the opportunity to open the first Alvi Armani clinic on the African continent.”

Kalan says his experience of working in the trauma unit at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital had prompted him to get into hair loss and hair restoration.

“After spending my time in trauma, aesthetics was something I was always intrigued by.”

“I am lucky to have been given a thick head of hair but growing up and seeing how the condition affected two of my best friends, I was always a part of their decision making process for trying any new solution that came on the market.”

“After enough time learning about it, and seeing how much was available that actually did patients a disservice, I couldn’t continue seeing those I loved and cared about spending money and not achieving any results.”

“A dear friend of mine travelled to Alvi Armani in Beverly Hills and that’s where it all started. Almost three years later, here we are.”

While Alvi Armani’s doors only opened a few months ago in South Africa, it has been a work in progress for the last three years, says Kalan.

“The background work required to start a clinic of this nature and comply with the international best practises takes time to perfect.”

“We opened our doors for the first time in June 2019 and for the first two to three months only worked with those who had made applications to our other centres globally for the procedure but could not get around to a booking for whatever reason, be that availability, costs of travel etc.”

“Since then, the response has been overwhelming. Almost every person walking through our doors knows of a celebrity or family member that’s heard of Alvi Armani. “We also deal with patients who have had a procedure done elsewhere and were not happy with the results and came to us for assistance.”

Screenshot from video.





According to their website, Alvi Armani offers a 98 percent success rate in hair restoration treatments.

Kalan says the most important outcome for Alvi Armani is to give their clients back their confidence.

“We give men and women of all ages, backgrounds and demographics the confidence in their lives back.”

“We see the work that we do globally at Alvi Armani as service towards people who have lived with hair loss for many years. We have a proprietary method on designing a patient’s hairline and take immense pride in the FUE hair transplants that we offer.”

“We offer both surgical and non-surgical solutions for hair restoration, using the latest tools and techniques to achieve the most natural and undetectable results.”

Having dealt with hair loss patients for the last few years, Kalan is well aware of the impact that hair loss has on individuals.

Hair loss affects around 60-70 percent of men globally and the South African market shows a similar trend.

“Every single human being has something that they are self conscious about. Majority of the time these are well kept secrets but when someone is suffering from hair loss it is apparent to anyone and everyone they come into contact with.”

“Losing a hairline takes away the natural framing of your face. Thinning at the crown gives people the impression of an older age.”

“Whatever it is, one’s confidence and self esteem is most definitely affected and a lot of people don’t want to go down the route of hair pieces or wigs as this can create a lot of anxiety and self-conscious behaviour.”

“We now have a solution to this problem by giving a person their own natural hair back. And with the hair comes confidence and self esteem and allows a person to feel even better than before.”

Kalan says the clinic in Johannesburg is frequented by both men and women.

“Each person experiences hair loss in their own unique way and we are here to give them a solution to all their balding problems.”

“It can have an effect on men and women of all ages, all races and all ethnicities. We’ve had people as young as 19 years and as old as 68 years, all troubled by the same problem.”

Screenshot from video.





So what separates Alvi Armani from other hair restoration clinics in the country?

Kalan says: “We don’t believe in telling any one person what makes us different. To do so would not be authentic.”

“We invite anyone suffering from any sort of hair loss, no matter the background,demographic or other, to come into our clinic and experience what makes us different.”

“In an industry where people have been sadly fed hopes and dreams, our guiding principle is to leave lasting results for guests without the need for hope therapy.”

“Our cutting edge technology, advancements in medical science, full research team in Beverly Hills all aid us in being the clinic of choice for anyone looking for the best results.”

I am also keen to find out about the success rates that Alvi Armani enjoys with its clients.

“At Alvi Armani we pride ourselves on the success rates of our patients,” says Kalan.

“We will assess that if a patient is suffering from a balding pattern what the most appropriate treatment and offering to yield the optimum results.”

“The human body is incredibly complex, and no two patients will yield the same results or have the same expectations. There are many conditions giving rise to alopecia (hair loss) and if those medical conditions aren’t treated first, one will not obtain the results they are looking for with a hair transplant. We take every patient through the details before starting any journey together.”

“Before performing any medical procedure, we evaluate each patient extensively ensuring that he/she is physically, medically and emotionally ready. With patients following our simple post operation instructions, we see great results.”

I still have plenty of questions for Kalan to answer, but before I know it, my PRP treatment is complete, with little pain and very little fuss.

Kalan says within weeks I should notice a difference in the thickness of my hair in the two affected areas.

Within hours of my procedure I was up and about enjoying the rest of my weekend, with barely any recovery time needed from the procedure.

While I await the results of my PRP treatment, it’s safe to say that I haven’t had any of those midnight sweats since.

How to Get in Touch with Alvi Armani:

The easiest way to set up an appointment is to call the clinic and they would be happy to help set up a consultation at their clinic at a time that suits you. The consultation is absolutely free and comes with zero obligations at all.

From there, should you decide to take a step forward with Alvi Armani, the rest will be explained to the patient to put them in a position to move on with living their best life .

Visit their website here.

The Saturday Star