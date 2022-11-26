WATCH: Sounds of the World Cup - SuperSport collaborates with African comedian renowned for his Peter Drury impersonations

Johannesburg – Football is the biggest sport in the world and the fanfare extends far beyond the pitch. The revolution of digital technology has seen the beloved game playing out on social media, with fans from every corner of the globe passionately discussing, debating and analysing every aspect of a match.

And with the Fifa World Cup currently under way in Qatar, there are also alternative entertainment elements to the game to keep fans constantly engaged in the sport. Acclaimed Kenyan comedian, Arap Uria is just one of many football content creators but his creative and unique videos have made him stand out from the crowd. Uria has carved a niche for himself on social media by creating videos of himself imitating the celebrated English football commentator Peter Drury.

He was even acknowledged by the prominent British commentator earlier this year who applauded the African comedian for his work. “I love what you do, I hope that you are laughing with me and not at me and I must say that I am certainly laughing with you,” Drury said in a video message to Uria who pinned it to his Twitter page. “It is terrifically funny, football should not be taken too seriously, just seriously enough and for all the passion you show for it, I do love your work and I hope that one day we get to meet each other face to face and you can teach me how to commentate,” Drury added.

As Uria’s star continues to rise in the football social media world, he has decided to collaborate with SuperSport for the channel’s Sounds of the World Cup campaign. Other creators who are part of the initiative include the likes of Gift Manando, Manuel Boya, Thabang Khiba, Simon Ekpolo, Taiwo Mubaraq, Kwadwo Sheldon, Charles Kessie and Emmanuel Phiri. Uria explained to The Saturday Star this week that their Sounds of the World Cup campaign is a chance for football to be celebrated in a light hearted way.

“It is a campaign which gives fans an opportunity to create content and videos mainly on TikTok using the iconic moments of the Fifa World Cup,” he explained. SuperSport added that a select number of World Cup commentary moments have been provided to the creators for them to recreate in their own unique style. “Hence it is termed Sounds of the World Cup and the theme of this kinship amalgamates perfectly to give the football and creative community plenty to be excited about during the biggest sporting spectacle.”

The Kenyan comedian is thrilled to work with Supersport and is grateful for this opportunity. Kenyan comedian and football content creator Arap Uria. Supplied image. “I am looking forward to exciting moments in this tournament and I am hoping for another “ Tshabalala Goal for Africa hahahaha.” Uria is proud of his work and that he can work in a field he is passionate about. He also loves the Fifa World Cup and the power it holds in uniting people from all walks of life.

“The tournament brings the people of the world together without considering race and makes us all speak in one language, the language of football.” Uria’s love for the sport began at an early age and he became a Chelsea fan when fellow African Didier Drogba joined the London club. “The Premier League is honestly one of the most competitive leagues and many people, especially in Africa, tend to follow it.”

Then in 2019, Uria started creating football content, including those imitating Drury which have been viewed worldwide. “It has been an exciting and challenging journey and it actually takes half a day to come up with a single video,” he admitted. He explained that he decided to centre much of his content around the acclaimed commentator because he considers him the best in the world in his role.

“Peter Drury is a legend, the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) I’d say when it comes to commentary,” Uria believes. “I just love how he makes football so interesting and entertaining.” He was thrilled that his content was enjoyed by Drury himself, from Kenya to the UK, and credits this to the power of social media. “I never thought that the videos could reach him, there is power in social media. I’m hoping to meet him soon so that I can teach him ‘how to commentate’,” Uria joked in reference to Drury’s message to him.