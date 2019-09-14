To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There was no way Morne Singh was missing out. So he packed up his bags and travelled from Pietermaritzburg to Johannesburg to join thousands of men and women at the #SandtonShutdown protest against gender-based violence and femicide yesterday.

Singh arrived at 4am and joined the large group who had gathered outside the JSE to protest against gender based violence in the country.

The protest was of particular importance to Singh, whose mother had been physically and sexually assaulted a few years ago.

“My mother was a victim. The person that did it to her is still out there on the streets. It hurts and pains me to think that such crimes go unpunished in this country and that my mother’s life is always in jeopardy because this animal still roams the streets.”

At least 27 civil society groups were among the protesters who peacefully marched along the streets of Sandton.

The protest came a day after national crime statistics indicated that violent crimes and murder had significantly worsened.

#SandtonShutdown organisers also handed over a memorandum of demands to JSE chief executive Nicky Newton-King, some of which included efforts by businesses to fund organisations that fight gender-based violence and ways the private sector needs to address the gender pay gap.

Newton-King committed to having a meeting to address the issues with organisers within the next seven days.

Civil society group RiseUp Against GBV said they had decided on the protest after all their pleas had fallen on deaf ears.

“We went to the Union Buildings last year and handed over a memorandum received by the presidency. The president keeps giving us excuses that there are no resources,” said Mandisa Khanyile, a director of RiseUp.

Khanyile said it is imperative that corporate South Africa start playing a role in the fight against gender-based violence. “All we are asking for is a 2% levy on all JSE-listed companies and that money will contribute towards the fight.”

Protester Bhavini Dalpat said she had arrived at 3am. “I am a certified counsellor so I deal with cases on a daily basis where we see women children and even men who are abused and raped. They don’t deal with it when it happens. They prolong it until things get worse in life. We need to get the word out there that there’s nothing wrong with speaking out and saying there’s a problem, because there is help out there.”

Dalpat believes that laws need to be implemented properly in order to tackle gender based violence.

“Why don’t we have a sex offenders' list which is available to the public?” she asked. “We don’t know who the rapists are. Men don’t know that their colleagues and friends are rapists. It shouldn’t have come down to Uyinene Mrwetyana passing away for the government to recognise that there was a problem.

“Government and communities need to take a stand and say enough is enough and help each other.”

Sumaya Wadee Mahomed, dressed in full burka, was also among the protestors. She says she hopes to change the misconception of rape.

“There’s a misconception that rape is related to how a women dresses. I wanted to use this as an opportunity to clear that. Because I am dressed in hijab, most people think I’m wearing a curtain. But I’m not exempt from sexual violence and sexual harassment.

“I fear for my children. I’m a mother of four. I fear for my girls. It’s very difficult to allow them the freedom of movement and all the great things our Constitution gives us.

“I lived through the latter part of apartheid and I want to teach my children that we can cause change. Social cohesion can come about by us working together and letting our voices be heard.”

Nolwazi Swana, a member of the ANC Women’s League, said she was tired of women being blamed for rape.

“We are no longer safe, men know the law is on their side. You walk outside and the blame comes to you as a woman, everything will favour a man. I hope men realise that it's not about a woman’s dress code or a woman’s behaviour. There is nobody who has the right to your body, nobody has the right to touch you. No means no.”

