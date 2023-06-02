WATCH: #TheBeautyCollective: Glow hard with The Body Shop’s new and improved vitamin C range

Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional well-being which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to help you to look and feel your best.

Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried which could be dangerous and downright obscure. The Beauty Collective seeks to provide tried and tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare, make-up as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner as well as outer beauty. #TheBeautyCollective: Glow hard with The Body Shop’s new and improved vitamin C range Summer bodies might be made in winter but the same could also be said for skin. But the Body Shop wants you to have that summer glow all year round. They also stressed that self-care should not be limited to just Sundays or the occasional spare hours in your busy routine.

For this reason, the cosmetics, skincare and perfume company with branches across the world, including several in South Africa, has recently relaunched its vitamin C range. During a celebration of the new collection in Johannesburg this week, The Body Shop’s Sharon van der Walt, from the marketing team, explained to a gathering of beauty influencers and journalists that it was created with the purpose of reinvigorating the skin. “The vitamin C range adds radiance to the skin, helps with pigmentation and gives the skin a glow.”

She said what makes the range unique is that it packs up to 10% natural-origin vitamin C, which is their highest concentration yet. This is great news for those who have a dull complexion as vitamin C is acclaimed for illuminating the skin as well as improving the appearance of acne scarring and pigmentation. The Body Shop’s relaunched vitamin C range. Picture by Karishma Dipa. This vitamin C skincare and beauty range is also infused with camu camu berries, a rich source of vitamin C for skin, as well as bakuchiol, which is known to visibly reduce the appearance of uneven skin tone and texture. Some of the products from the newly relaunched Body Shop vitamin C range include the vitamin C Face Polish, Moisture Day cream, overnight peel, skin reviver, instant smoother and energising face mist.

There is also the vitamin C face mask, glow-boosting microdermabrasion, liquid peel as well as vitamin C-infused concealers. But Van der Walt insisted that the range’s ‘hero product’ is the Body Shop’s vitamin C glow serum. “The serum is the best globally selling product within our vitamin C range,” she told the gathering.

Van der Walt added that this product promoted cell renewal and, that with regular use, the serum was clinically proven to improve skin by 33% in just eight weeks. Meanwhile, she said the entire vitamin C range was suitable for all kinds of skin types including sensitive and oily, can be used with make-up and in conjunction with other Body Shop skincare products. Van der Walt stressed that these products were ethically sourced and aligned with fair trade.