WATCH: #TheBeautyCollective – SKIN functional’s #Ultimate range targets South Africa’s most popular skin concerns

Johannesburg - Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional well-being which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to look and feel your best. Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried which could be dangerous and downright obscure. The Beauty Collective (TBC) seeks to provide tried and tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare, make-up as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner as well as outer beauty.

SKIN functional’s #Ultimate range targets South Africa’s most popular skin concerns Proudly South African brand SKIN functional ushered in Women’s Month with the launch of their brand-new #Ultimate range, which officially hit the shelves this week. In a bid to pay homage to the nation’s women, the leaders in innovative skincare, through their new range, which consists of a total of nine products, want those who use it to become their “ultimate” selves. And while the fairer sex is being commemorated this month and SKIN functional’s products are widely used by women, the new range is unisex and suitable for both men and women.

The official launch of the #Ultimate SKIN functional range was held at Katy’s Palace Bar in Sandton last week, where beauty influencers, enthusiasts and insiders gathered to celebrate the simplification, innovation and affordability that the new skincare products aims to bring. At the gathering, SKIN functional skin expert Kevin Khosa explained that the comprehensive and trendy range promotes multifunctional skincare and allows customers to enjoy optimal concentrations with reproducible results at a fraction of the cost. This also while using minimal effort and without trying too hard to find products for your specific skin type and skin concerns. SKIN functional’s #Ultimate range for ageing. Picture: Supplied “After two long years in the making, we are delighted to finally release these expertly formulated products to the public,” Khosa said.

“From inception, the core of the range has always been to promote the concept of being your ultimate self. It’s premised on being ultimately different, ultimately a fan favourite, ultimately a crowd pleaser and, of course, ultimately You.” What also makes the new SKIN functional range more appealing is that the Ultimate range’s nine brand-new products are divided into three skincare sets that target ageing, pigmentation and breakouts. These are the most popular skin concerns among South Africans. “The Ultimate range is the one-stop premium solution to treat your skin and achieve your desired results,” Khosa said.

“Whilst there is space for a nine-step skincare routine, not everyone has the time, budget and patience for it.” The SKIN functional skin experts also believe that the Ultimate range is perfect for those looking to simplify their routine as each product from each set contains the optimal concentration in each product. “We have stayed true to our mantra of optimal concentrations and have formulated two key products for every common skin indication using multiple hero ingredients,” he said.

“Each product is formulated to deliver high concentrations of multiple ingredients and the result is a potent, effective range tailored for your skin concern and skin type.” As part of SKIN functional’s Ultimate range, there is the breakouts, pigmentation or ageing sets to choose from. Each set includes a cleanser, tonic and moisturiser for your specific skin type. The products are also reasonably priced as they range between R190 and R385. SKIN functional’s #Ultimate range for breakouts. Picture: Supplied “This makes your shopping experience pleasant, easy and quick,” Khosa believes.

“The Ultimate range is for the customer that believes their skin deserves the best and for the customer who wants to extract the most from their skincare.” The range is also proudly South African, vegan, cruelty-free and fragrance-free. Meanwhile, Khosa also explained that the name of SKIN functional’s new #Ultimate range was aptly chosen.