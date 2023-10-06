WATCH: #TheBeautyCollective - The Hyaluronic Acid buzz - A skincare superstar ingredient

Johannesburg - Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional wellbeing which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to improve to look and feel your best. Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried which could be dangerous and downright obscure. The Beauty Collective (TBC) seeks to provide tried and tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare, makeup as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner as well as outer beauty. TBC also features the latest in fashion and trends from South Africa and across the globe.

The Hyaluronic Acid buzz - A skincare superstar ingredient In the ever-evolving world of skincare, trends come and go like seasons. But Nicole Sherwin, the founder of Eco Diva Natural, a superfood skincare, explained that there is one ingredient that seems to have captured the hearts (and faces) of beauty enthusiasts worldwide – hyaluronic acid. “Despite its seemingly sudden surge in popularity, this skincare superstar isn't exactly a newcomer to the scene,” she said.

So, what’s all the fuss about, and what’s the difference between plant active hyaluronic acid and its chemically created counterpart? Sherwin delves into the world of hyaluronic acid, particle by particle, to find out. Hyaluronic Acid: The basics

First things first, what exactly is hyaluronic acid? “Don’t let the word ‘acid’ scare you off – this substance is a naturally occurring molecule found in our bodies, primarily in our skin, connective tissues, and eyes,” Sherwin said. She explained that Hyaluronic acid plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy, hydrated skin by binding water molecules and keeping our tissues lubricated. “Think of it as your skin’s best friend, responsible for that plump and youthful appearance we all desire.”

The Hyaluronic buzz While hyaluronic acid isn't a new discovery, it has experienced a renaissance in the skincare industry over the past few years. So, what’s driving this hyaluronic buzz? Hydration hero

One of the most significant benefits of hyaluronic acid is its unmatched ability to hold water, Sherwin said. “In fact, it can retain up to 1 000 times its weight in water, making it a powerhouse hydrator for the skin.” This means smoother, more supple skin and a visible reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Eco Diva Hyaluronic Acid. Supplied image. Versatile for all skin types Sherwin said that Hyaluronic acid is suitable for all skin types, even sensitive and acne-prone skin. “Its lightweight, non-greasy texture ensures that it won’t clog pores or cause breakouts, making it a versatile choice for everyone,” she said.

Enhanced product absorption When used in skincare products, hyaluronic acid can help other active ingredients penetrate deeper into the skin, Sherwin explained. “This synergistic effect boosts the efficacy of your entire skincare routine.”

Instant gratification Sherwin explained that many users report an immediate improvement in skin texture and appearance after using hyaluronic acid-based products, making it an attractive addition to any regimen. Plant Active vs. Chemically Created Hyaluronic Acid

Now that we’ve established why hyaluronic acid is the belle of the skincare ball, let’s explore the differences between plant active and chemically created versions of this miracle molecule. Plant Active Hyaluronic Acid: Source: Derived from plant sources, such as cassia angustifolia seed and sweet potatoes, plant active hyaluronic acid is considered a more natural option enabling the body to deeply absorb without any side effects, Sherwin said.

Composition: Plant active hyaluronic acid typically consists of smaller molecules, which can penetrate the skin more effectively, providing immediate hydration on a bioidentical level. Benefits: Apart from its hydrating properties, plant active hyaluronic acid often contains additional nutrients and antioxidants from the plant source, offering extra skin benefits at the same time. Chemically created Hyaluronic Acid:

Source: Chemically created hyaluronic acid is synthesized in a laboratory, often through a fermentation process using bacteria. Composition: The molecules in chemically created hyaluronic acid can vary in size, with some being larger and less penetrating. This may result in a more gradual hydration effect and side effects may show up depending on the formulation process, Sherwin explained. Benefits: Chemically created hyaluronic acid is highly purified, making it suitable for various skincare formulations.