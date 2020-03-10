WATCH: Tsakane Rugby Club determined to get on with the game despite challenges

While most residents in the bustling township of Tsakane begin winding down, Clement Tshilidzi Raphasha has only just begun. After a long day of studying, the 21-year-old is readying himself for the most exciting part of his day. He throws his rugby boots, socks, and shin pads, into his kit bag, before hugging his mom goodbye. Raphasa has a half-an-hour walk ahead of him, to Langaville Secondary School, where his rugby practice takes place with the Tsakane Rugby Club. He doesn’t mind the lengthy walk.

“The bonus is I get a cardio session going before my training.”

Raphasa represents Tsakane Rugby Club’s first team and has been part of the set up for the past nine years.

“The journey has been unbelievable. This club has become like my family, and we have grown from strength to strength despite the struggles we face.”

While soccer is undoubtedly the most popular sport in the township in the East Rand, rugby is slowly making inroads in Tsakane.

Raphasa says rugby helped him get through the hardest times in his life.

“I started playing the sport to get me out of things that I was facing at home. I come from a challenging background, and so, rugby helped me forget about a lot of the problems with my mom and step dad. He abused my mother for many years.

“Being at home really affected me. Being able to come, and play rugby, got me out of that space for a bit every day.”

While Raphasa first took on rugby as a way of dealing with his anger, it wasn’t long until he fell in love with the game.

“After a while, it became more than just a way of running away from my troubles.”

Players of the Tsakane Rugby Club go through their moves at the Langaville Secondary School. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA).





After a long walk to Langaville Secondary School, Raphasa finally arrives and is embraced by his teammates.

Around 25 players, both males and females, gather on the sports field as head coach Tebogo Mochabo hands out instructions to his troops ahead of a gruelling training session.

The pitch is in a poor state with plenty of sand patches in between the unevenly cut grass.

The field is also not level and doesn’t have any rugby posts, meaning the players are unable to practice conversions.

Mochabo says that the poor pitch is nothing new to his players.

“It’s difficult for the players to play here because it’s not level at all. There are bumps everywhere, and huge patches where there is no grass, but we are trying our best.

“But we are actually quite fortunate to be training on this pitch. We used to train at a park which had garbage strewn all over, particularly alcohol bottles. Before we started playing, we had to clean up so that no one got hurt.

“We also had to beg people to move their cars so that we could practice. Others would also just walk through the park during training sessions. It was terrible.”

Tsakane Rugby Club was founded in 1999 and falls under the Valke Union, consists of 25 players at club level, while the club also assists various primary schools in the area with training.

The club, just like several other township rugby clubs, battles with finances and don’t have any sponsorship.

The only help they are given is by the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, but the stipend they receive is not nearly enough to run it.

Mochabo says the club battles with kit, equipment, as well as transport for when they travel away for games.

“It’s very difficult to function effectively without any money. But we make do and don’t complain. They’re all just happy to be here.”

But despite the challenges, Mochabo says his troops look forward to coming to practice every day.

“For them, it’s where they find enjoyment and happiness. Once they are here, they are free.”

Despite their battle, however, the club has also managed to produce a Springbok.

Thabo Ndimande is Tsakane’s most successful player and has gone on to play for SA’s U19 team.

He was also recently chosen to represent South Africa at the U20 Rugby World Cup.

“Thabo is a huge inspiration for us. He played for our club for a while and has now gone on to achieve great things,” says Mochabo.

Neo Motloung is a player who is looking to follow in Ndimande’s footsteps.

The 20-year-old has been with the club for the last two years and plays in the first team.

“As a black person, we always had a thing against rugby. We saw it as a white man’s sport. But things changed when I joined a local school in Springs and developed a love for rugby. I’m kind of a physical person, and I found rugby to be a nice sport that fits with my personality.”

Motloung, who plays hooker for his club, says while it’s difficult to train on a dilapidated pitch, he is grateful to be part of Tsakane Rugby Club

“We are so used to playing in tough conditions that when we do get to play on a nicer field, we play our best game.”

He says the emergence of talented black professional rugby players has also boosted the reputation of rugby in Tsakane.

“Seeing black people play rugby, and being successful, kind of triggers that in you to also want to be there. Siya Kolisi is my role model. Seeing him achieve such greatness inspires me and helps me push harder.”

Nineteen-year-old Mbali Zondo has found hope in rugby too. She joined Tsakane Rugby Club three years ago, and couldn’t be happier.

And because there aren’t many females that play at Tsakane Rugby Club, Zondo is forced to train with the men.

“I don’t fear them, and they don’t fear me. We go in for tackles as normal. It helps me build confidence. I don’t have a problem with it.

“I live quite far, so I have to take two taxis to get to training. But that doesn’t bother me because I love the sport.

“Lots of people raised their eyebrows when I chose to play rugby. Most people thought I was crazy. Today, everybody is incredibly proud of me. I have managed to go for trials with Valke, and my rugby career is growing.”

As the sun sets, it’s time for Tsakane’s rugby stars to call it a day.

But they’ll be back tomorrow, ready for another gruelling session.

