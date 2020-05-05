Water-starved communities fear that taps will run dry amid Covid 19 pandemic

The last time Joanna Gabana saw a municipal water tanker in Makause, Phola, was around two weeks ago. Now that one has finally arrived on her street, she rushes inside to fetch her family’s collection of 26 containers and buckets. One by one, the 44-year-old patiently directs a hose into the containers crowded around her feet, watching with relief as they fill slowly. But there’s a problem: the water is brown, it stinks, and mysterious particles float inside it. “It’s obvious that the water is dirty,” says her neighbour Babili Sibanyoni, carrying his now-full buckets to the yard of his home. “It smells like sewage. How can we fight the coronavirus when the water is dirty like this?” But there’s no other option.

“We have to use this water for everything, to drink, to cook, to flush the toilet, and, if we can, to wash our hands,” says Gabana, with a shrug. “Sometimes there’s not enough water for everything.”

At the end of her street, a newly- erected water storage tank stands empty. “Even when it gets filled, that won’t be enough water for 150 households living here in Makause,” explains Yvonne Sampear of the Greater Phola/Ogies Women’s Forum.

She points to a fleet of water reservoirs looming over the area, which is hemmed in by coal mines and Kendal, Eskom’s coal-fired power station.

“There’s no water in there,” she says, looking up at them. “Not a drop; and they look like they could fall over at any time.”

The water problems in parts of Phola and Ogies, located near the N12 highway between Joburg and eMalahleni, didn’t start with the national lockdown, explains her colleague Jane Mkhatswa.

But, now, as the novel coronavirus pandemic tears into the country, concerns over water scarcity have intensified.

Emma Mthenjwa speaks about her struggle during the lockdown.





“It’s been like this for years in parts of Phola. It’s really a challenge for many people to get water,” she says.

Handwashing with soap for 20 seconds is a vital preventative measure to fight the spread of Covid-19, but in water-starved communities, regular handwashing is tough, if not impossible.

Last week, the South African Water Caucus, a network of over 20 community-based organisations and NGOs, highlighted how several communities without access to basic water and sanitation, like Iraq in Phola, face an increased risk of contracting Covid-19.

“The informal settlement of Iraq does not have access to water. Women are walking about 2km every day to collect water. Since the lockdown, which has restricted the movement of women, they have been turned away by police when they try to collect water. Now some of the women wait until it gets dark for them to collect water so they won’t be seen by police,” the caucus wrote in a letter to the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, and the newly appointed head of the National Disaster Water Command Centre, requesting urgent intervention for desperate communities.

Near her home in Iraq, Thandi Mtsimunye holds a protective hand on her belly as she tells how she too is “bothered” by the police as she struggles to get water for her family.

“They tell us it’s a lockdown and they don’t want to see us out on the streets. I explain I am pregnant and they leave me alone but they bother the other women fetching water. Sometimes it takes an hour for us to walk to get water and then we have to queue. There’s no water, no electricity here and now there’s this corona to worry about.”

In the past five weeks, Sisulu’s department, as part of its Covid-19 interventions, has delivered almost 17000 water storage tanks and dispatched more than 1200 water tankers to communities, but taps still run dry in many parts of SA.

Speaking via an SA Food Sovereignty Campaign webinar last week Where is our water Minister Sisulu? #Waterforall to confront Covid-19, Caroline Ntaopane, of WoMin, an African gender and extractives alliance, told how women across the country bore the brunt of the water crisis long before the pandemic started.

A new water tank in Phola stands empty.





“The women are saying how can we wash our hands for 20 seconds while we don’t have water access, while we have to carry babies and walk more than 2km to find water, pushing heavy wheelbarrows carrying all these heavy buckets and at the same time queuing for water?

“This has been happening for many years in mining-affected communities, where we have seen the government giving mining water licences and fencing off boreholes where people were accessing water. People who cannot have access to clean water have to buy it.

“High rates of unemployment mean people don’t have money to buy water. Sometimes, these communities wait for weeks for the municipality to deliver water. In the deep rural areas, women are scared that if Covid-19 penetrates, what will happen?”

Environmental justice activist and researcher Ferrial Adam says while the government has “stepped up" the delivery of water, the reality is “we are expecting miracles from a department that is literally falling apart.

“It’s hard to say whether she (Sisulu) is delivering because the whole system is broken. The national department has lost senior management, have high levels of corruption, local municipalities are supposed to be the vehicles that implement their water reticulation, but these are falling apart.

A resident is screened for Covid-19.





"That at this dire moment in our lives, councillors can steal food and water from people, is beyond words.”

Adam, who stresses that water tankers and storage tanks must be seen as a short-term intervention, speaks of the “growing tanker mafia” around the country. Sisulu, too, has highlighted how some business people are “sabotaging” the delivery of water by breaking pipes and emptying out tankers so they can keep getting state contracts.

Back in Iraq, 78-year-old Emma Mthethwa sits in her dilapidated shack, riddled with bullet-like holes, resting her hands on her frayed dress.

“There is no water in the taps and I have to walk very far to find water. I put the bucket on my head because my wheelbarrow was stolen. There's no water to wash my hands. I’m scared of this corona as I hear it is very painful, but what else can I do,” she offers wearily.

