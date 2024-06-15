Ways to help your daddy turn into a ‘zaddy’ this Father’s Day

If you have left your Father's Day shopping to the last minute, we’ve go you covered. Stylish products and grooming necessities for men are in vogue. Jonathan Spencer, Brand & Campaign Manager at OneDayOnly.co.za, offers recommendations for “zaddy” potential.

Spencer explains what exactly a “zaddy” is, revealing that it refers to an attractive man who is always stylish and confident. “While this might not sound like the average dad, especially with their cheesy jokes, they can reach zaddy status with the right grooming essentials and some fashionable finds. “If your dad looks good, he’ll feel good – what better gift could there be? By helping him to step out of his comfort zone, he’ll prove that he is indeed the coolest pop on the block—something you already knew long ago,” said Spencer.

Beyond the rinse and repeat. Introduce your dad to a targeted skincare routine that includes cleansers, exfoliators, sunscreen, serums, moisturisers, and masks. This will address common skin concerns like oily and shaving-related issues, ensuring a healthy ageing process. Master the art of the shave.

For the clean-shaven zaddy, invest in a shaving kit complete with a badger hairbrush, high-quality shaving cream, and soothing aftershave balm – all the ingredients for a close, comfortable shaving experience. Beard game on point Gift dad beard care essentials like beard oil and balm and a wild boar bristle brush to keep his scruff soft and shiny and promote healthy growth.

Million-dollar smile Teeth whitening strips can enhance a person's smile, despite their age, thereby increasing their confidence and encouraging them to smile more frequently. From mild to wild

Swop out those sweater vests and flannel shirts for a timeless icon: the leather jacket. It's the ultimate symbol of cool, a piece that transcends trends and instantly elevates any outfit. Level up, dad's drip The right accessories can upgrade an outfit. Gift him a stylish pair of sunglasses, a statement belt, or a cool cap to add personality to his fit.

Freshen up the fit. The oldkick and bhoboza; should be replaced with crisp white kicks or fashionable vellies, as seen in celebrity zaddies like Thapelo Mokoena. Food for thought