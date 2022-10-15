We have to take the World Cup by the scruff of the neck – Proteas Women’s captain Dane van Niekerk

It may still be a few months away, but excitement is already beginning to build ahead of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup. In just three months’ time, South Africa will play host to its first Women’s Cricket World Cup, which is set to take place at three iconic stadiums in the country – Boland Park in Paarl, St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth and Newlands in Cape Town.

The Proteas, who will play their first World Cup on home soil, have been placed in Group A, where they will face the likes of England, India, West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland. Over the next few months, the Saturday Star will be profiling a number of Proteas Women’s players ahead of the tournament. We will also be doing features on the stadiums that will play host to the World Cup as well as speaking to the organisers of the tournament.

We start our series with a chat with Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk. Van Niekerk says she never imagined playing a World Cup on home soil. “It’s a cliché, but I never thought in my lifetime that would happen. It’s an amazing feeling knowing that we can host a World Cup,” Van Niekerk told the Saturday Star.

“I never thought I would play a World Cup in front of my family and friends. It’s an incredible opportunity that we are looking forward to and we will be working hard to make sure we make the home ground advantage play in our favour.” Van Niekerk will also have the honour of leading her team, something that is a dream come true for the Pretoria-born cricketer. England v South Africa - Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final - Bristol, Britain - July 18, 2017. South Africa’s Dane van Niekerk walks after being run out. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff. “If that’s how I go out, then it’s the best way to go out. I made my debut as captain in Kimberley. My dad came out of hospital early to come watch me make my debut as captain.

“It’s a full circle. We want to win and personally it’s amazing to be able to lead this team.” The Proteas will have their work cut out for them, facing off against some of the toughest nations in the world including England, India, West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland. However, Van Niekerk knows that playing on home soil could prove a huge advantage for the ladies in green and gold.

“We haven’t won a World Cup, have we? It’s an advantage, not a curse. We have to take it by the scruff of the neck by playing the cricket that we enjoy. To be fair, we have nothing to lose. There is naturally a lot of pressure put on the host of a World Cup. All we can do is do our best. Hopefully we can win the World Cup at home – that is the goal.” The right-handed batter believes that lifting the trophy in South Africa would go a long way in promoting women’s cricket in the country. “It will create so much excitement and promotion of the game. There’s a lot of hype around women’s sport around the country, not just cricket, especially after Banyana Banyana’s achievements too. You need to appreciate the sport for what it is.

“Just like Nelson Mandela said, I truly believe sport connects the country, it is powerful. Winning the World Cup would do just that for women’s sport and South Africa as a whole.” TOP OF THE HEAP: South Africa’s Dane van Niekerk, centre, celebrates the taking of the wicket of Shanel Daley, who was caught by Laura Wolvaardt. It all happened during the Women’s Cricket World Cup, South Africa versus West Indies, in Leicester, England, in 2017. But Van Niekerk knows that her troops have hard work ahead if they are to make history. And with T20 cricket being so unpredictable, she knows that consistency will be key. “These are the 10 best teams in the world, so every match is going to be competitive and tough. It is also about understanding our conditions and backing that. Backing our strengths as well.

“We haven’t been as successful as we wanted to be in the past. It’s something that can be rectified. It’s all about getting our tactics right more than anything else .” Van Niekerk says having the backing of fans could prove vital for the team’s success. “The fans are the 12th, 13th and 14th players that we will need. I remember we played England in Centurion in 2017, and we had a small crowd mostly made up of family and friends. We beat England by chasing down 270. Having that little bit of support gives you that ‘oomf’ and motivation. We want to win. We want to win for our family, teammates and the supporters.”

While the Proteas skipper knows the likes of Australia pose a huge threat in their hunt for glory, she isn’t underestimating any team in the upcoming tournament. “Australia are coming in as the defending champions. They have defended everything in the recent past. England have a lot of youth and experience in their squad, they have their bases covered. Both teams are top contenders. “But you can’t take any team lightly in a T20 World Cup. We have seen many upsets at past events so every team competing will be making sure they are at their best at every match.”

She says the team’s players have worked incredibly hard to put them where they are, and hopes they can create history soon by winning the tournament. “We have put in so much hard work throughout the years to get to where we are. There have also been many highs but also some lows. BATTING QUEEN: Dane van Niekerk “We have been in many semi-finals, but we just haven't been able to cross that hurdle. We have an opportunity to make that right in front of our fans here at home and I'm looking forward to that.”

She says it’s important not to compare men’s and women’s sport. “I think it’s about accepting the game for what it is or women’s sport for what it is. Everyone wants to compare men’s and women’s sport. You cannot do that. “A male can be tall like me but they’re strong , you cannot deny that. For me it’s about watching the sport and the skill for what it is.”