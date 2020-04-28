We still sell yeast and pineapples, insist retail grocery stores

You can still buy yeast and pineapples at South African grocery stores. This is contrary to social media reports which insist that retailers have banned the sale of these items in a bid to prevent people from making their own alcohol as the substance, in its entirety, is forbidden under the country’s lockdown regulations. Although Spar has allegedly been one of the main shops, according to several posts on Twitter, to have announced the ban, they insist that this is not the case. “We know nothing about it,” Spar group marketing executive Mike Prentice said. These sentiments were shared by Pick & Pay, who told The Saturday Star that due to the popularity of these items, which can be used in multiple ways, they would continue to sell them during the shutdown.

“Many customers, it seems, have turned to baking during lockdown as our muffin mixes, bread mixes, and baking items, like yeast, are very popular," Pick * Pay spokesperson Janine Caradonna said.

“Pineapples have also been in demand, either to be eaten fresh or used in baking.”

Woolworths also said there has been a demand for these items.

“We have not stopped selling yeast or pineapples,” the grocery chain said.

“Our yeast sales have increased significantly during the lockdown. We have increased our orders and are working closely with our suppliers to meet the demand.”

Meanwhile, the Shoprite Group, which owns Checkers, Checkers Hyper, USave and Shoprite said they too have not stopped selling yeast and pineapples.

“The Shoprite Group is committed to trade in accordance with the regulations instituted by the government during lockdown, which does not prohibit the sale of these products,” they said.

The Saturday Star