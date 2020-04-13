Week 2: A Johannesburg mom's lockdown diary

In her family’s second week of lockdown, Carolyn Boettger played Scrabble with her children, nurtured dreams of sleeping on the stoep and experienced a moment of fear when she heard a cough in the night. Now she braces herself for a longer lockdown.

Day 9 Big brown dog Ben had us worried today. He puked twice. I think he is stressing. It has rained a lot today. We are hoping it doesn’t mess with our vegetable garden. Even if we just get beans, we can eat bean soup, although try explaining that to a 17-year-old boy who might bite his tongue to get a bit of meat!

We watched a scary movie today to get some excitement rushing through our systems. It worked well.

Day 10

Big brown dog Ben is obviously feeling better today. He’s giving Lisa a hard time. We play piggy in the middle with pig, Ben likes this game. See the picture of pig who has lived with us since Ben joined us as a pup.

I get forewarned that Dylan is going to stream today. Apparently, my ninja-style operation getting into Dylan’s room to give him food doesn’t go down well with the stream. I don’t see what the problem is - me opening the door on my knees and crawling into the room so I’m below camera view is really ingenious from my perspective!

So we gambled today. We played Super 5 and the betting was R3 each. Total pool R9, Lisa won and then the game was on. We found some more coins, and all or nothing for Scrabble. Dylan won.

It was a good high-energy day. I’m feeling blessed.

Image: supplied.





Day 11

I woke up at 2am and heard a cough. I stayed still to see if it would happen again. It did. So I listened again and it was quiet. But in between that moment of silence, I planned a mini quarantine and mentally took note of what I had in the cupboards to sanitise, every tiny thing in the house, and how to manage the mini quarantine.

No one in my family coughed. It was possibly the neighbour. I realised how tense I must be.

Someone that I look up to said when I feel that anxiety coming on, I need to look for the positives and hold on to that. Wise words to live by, so that’s what I am doing.

Today we played Scrabble for money again. I didn’t have coins so I borrowed R3 and now I end the day with a R3 gambling debt.

Day 12

It seems we all did not sleep well last night so today was a quiet day.

Each of us to our own space. Dylan sleeping outside on the stoep in that lovely breeze; he never sleeps on the stoep.

Lisa on the couch watching a Harry Potter marathon. JJ in the room.

Ben on the couch with Lisa and then on the floor.

Me behind the computer working, thinking how nice it would be to also nap on the stoep; seems like the perfect day for it.

Nothing exciting going on, just quiet contemplation.

I looked at my budget and have given my info to my financial adviser on a way forward with my policies; and thinking to possibly relook at car insurance and medical aid options, for better and cheaper options.

Day 13

So we’re getting into new routines. Ben is learning to leave us girls alone when we do our yoga. Ben knows not to step into the veggie garden and just smell what we think might be future food. We will certainly come out of this knowing how to cook better and a little on how to grow veggies.

It’s hard not knowing what the future holds and I suppose that’s where the strength of our faith lies. In the midst of my woes I hold onto my greatest joy, Lisa and Dylan.

And we are getting pretty good at Scrabble, even thinking possibly starting Afrikaans Scrabble!

Day 14

Two weeks into quarantine, which has now been extended for another two weeks.

It’s nice working from home, however; I have to fight off wanting to have an afternoon nap on my stoep.

And I still have a R3 in gambling debt. I need to try get that back. I’m looking for coins lost in my car for that.

I tried to make Thursdays Afrikaans day but I got answered with silence from Lisa and Dylan. I took that as a “no”. I even tried it with a work colleague and he said he will call on Tuesday. I will persevere.

I felt business stress a lot today and I can only imagine the stress levels beyond my walls. It’s tough and going to get tougher. Having a strong relationship with myself is going to get us through this.

Dylan starts school work on Tuesdays so he will be behind closed doors all morning.

I wonder who will suffer more, the fridge or Dylan? Time will tell.

