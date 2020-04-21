Week 3: A Johannesburg mom's lockdown diary

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In her family’s third week of lockdown, Carolyn Boettger switched up her routine, played poker with her kids, made masks and went out to get some essentials. Now she braces herself for a longer lockdown.

Day 15 Apparently it was Dylan’s turn to make breakfast and he’s making porridge Lisa doesn’t eat porridge so she goes hungry. I decided to make a mask in case I need to go out and buy essentials. I made seven for a fashion choice. Gotta look good!

I checked on Dylan’s maths work, which should have been done yesterday; and apparently he was absent from school!

Broke the news to the kids - we are staying in Johannesburg for Easter, not keen on travelling in the traffic to Durban.

Day 16

I think I might be changing my routine. I keep getting up a bit later than usual, which could be dangerous when we go back to normal.

Lisa and I went to get some essentials. Driving there felt like we were going to rob a bank, weird.

It must be my age, I battled to hear the teller because I couldn’t see her lips! But we enjoyed our masks, they were our fashion statement.

It was a quiet day and I was thinking of something different to do for the Easter hunt, with the few eggs I got stashed away. Kids may be old but not too old to still enjoy a hunt. Blessings of Easter to you all.

Day 17

The daily conversations with my mom are getting shorter, even she says she is waffling and she stays in Ifafa in a small close-knit village where there’s always something happening for a conversation.

Maybe this quarantine is making us go within than having casual conversations.

I think big brown dog Ben has gone mad. He is running up and down sounding like a horse to get his energy out. I’m not sure the grass is going to survive.

Today we played poker with the chips and board.

I actually won and managed to get my poker face on. Wiped the kids off the board!

Day 18

I’m sitting at my home desk and Lisa is in full force today, must be all the speckled eggs she ate over the last two days!

She has gone from yoga to a high impact gym session and now some ballet practice and it’s only 9.15am.

Dylan is in his room (at school) and I hear laughing; so not sure what’s going on, at least they have fun at school and he got up for classes. Tomorrow PE is on the schedule, that should be interesting. Lisa and I will do some spying.

I got an SMS to say it will hail so we need to move our cars undercover, after a little while I realised we need to protect our vegetables. How do we protect them? Have you ever seen two girls move as fast as lightning to cut plastic bottles and grab tins from the recycling to start covering our seedlings and at the same time take washing off the line. Sometimes I just know we possess superpowers.

Image: supplied.





Day 19

Lisa was on full form again. She did her usual exercises then made boxes to grow more seeds, painted chalk paint on my bottles for labels, tie-dyed more clothes and made caramel filled muffins. She moved around like superwoman.

Dylan had PE today, we all got excited to see how this would work and then it was a discussion on health. We were a tad disappointed.

My mom went to get her normal essentials and noticed that her bill had almost doubled, she is a pensioner and I can relate to the increased costs, I saw it as well. Supply and demand issue I suppose. But that is a stress on it’s own and we will start doing away with certain things.

Day 20

Today would be the last day had Corona behaved, but alas we have another two weeks and I pray South Africa can get through better than the other countries. Our president seems to be handling it well and the world is taking notice.

Lisa is just waiting for South Africa to come forward with that cure, what an amazing ending that would be.

I just had a really bad emotional day, I hadn’t slept well for a start. One of Lisa’s friends’ parents are both now unemployed and when I heard that I think it just hit me hard and I just allowed the negativity to take over and consume me.

How do you move forward if there are limited jobs? Sometimes I can’t see any way out and the emotions rule.

The Saturday Star