Week 4: A Johannesburg mom's lockdown diary

Along with every South African, Joburg resident Carolyn Boettger has been confined to her home for the past few week. Here, she documents her new routine, spending time with her two children, her battle to exercise her dog, Ben – and her fears for the family’s uncertain future in a post Covid-19 world. Day 24 It was a quiet day. Everyone to their own again. It's good for us all. I didn't do much but focus on being in the moment that I was in. Day 25 There is so much on social media about Corona and what to do and what not to do financially, what to expect after and how this will affect our pensions. There is also a lot of false news that throws you off emotionally.

So the best thing to do is go with your 'gut', trust that what you are doing is the best you can in this moment. Here comes that word and feeling again....Faith!

We are all on different journeys through this process and we all have different priorities so we handle Corona differently. I am staying positive as much as I can.

Day 26

So now we have new routines and things are different. I get to do different things on a daily basis, quality things. I get to exercise, play with big brown dog Ben, watch Dylan form a path from the bedroom to the fridge, hear Dylan laughing and having fun while at school, watch Lisa do her ballet and experience her cooking skills (which by the way are so much better than mine), play scrabble every night with my kids. How much better can life actually get?

Day 27

Tomorrow we get to hear the president's new plan on the lockdown and I am not sure what to expect but we are having faith that it will be for the good of us all as he has been doing.

Anyways, white cat Liley has formed a new routine as well. She is the lucky one that gets to roam beyond the boundary walls of our unit. I'm not sure where she ventures off to but it really can't be far; unless she has supersonic hearing because the moment someone steps foot into the kitchen, she magically appears.

White cat Liley is normally a quiet cat that keeps to herself and is only lovable when it suits her. All of sudden she is hungry all the time! She doesn't quiet get the fact that we are all on lock down food supplies, so we are giving her smaller meals all day and if that does not work, she may have to start hunting mice and birds for food.

Honestly, I think white cat Liley and Dylan make a good pair.

Day 28

There is some fear of food shortages where factories are closing due to staff contracting the virus and looting trucks, this is what social media does to one's psyche. That's a new found fear because I've watched far too many movies on apocalyptic events.

And on another note, Lisa and I actually don't know what to cook for dinner anymore. The guys don't help either, I don't think they even taste what they eat but we like tasty food.

Big brown dog Ben thinks whatever we cook is just fine.

The president's speech is great. We're hoping to take Big brown dog Ben for a walk on 1 May. So bring it on!

Day 29

We told Big brown dog Ben that we will take him for a walk/jog on May 1. We think he is as excited as we are. How we all miss those early morning walks. We are pleased with our president. And pleased with our new seedlings. We have new seedlings called cauliflower, beetroot and basil.

We are appreciating more each day and realising talents deeply hidden within us passed down from our ancestors. Watching how we manage leftovers, baking, sewing, recycling (not that we didn't before but even more so now) and most of all each other.

